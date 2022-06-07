Man rides horse to work

  • June 07 2022 07:00:00

Man rides horse to work

KOCAELİ
Man rides horse to work

A tire repairman living in the northwestern province of Kocaeli has been commuting on a horse named “Rüzgar” (‘Wind’ in English) for almost a year.

“I go to work riding on Rüzgar and tie her at the garden behind my workplace,” Summani Yılmaz told İhlas News Agency on June 6.

“Rüzgar” resides at a stable next to Yılmaz’s house. “Early in the mornings, I visit the stable and make the horse ready for travel,” he said. “Then, I ride the horse on the streets of Kocaeli to work.”

People, but especially children, love Rüzgar, according to its owner. “Kids run to take photos as soon as they see Rüzgar on the ride and it makes me proud.”

When asked why he preferred a horse for commuting, he replied, “Choices.”

“Some feed cats or dogs at home. I feed a horse at the stable. I love horses since my childhood,” he noted.

Apart from the streets when commuting, the beach in the Tütünçiftlik neighborhood is Yılmaz and Rüzgar’s favorite place to spend time together.

“Sea water is healthy for horses, a natural cure for its legs,” he said.

“That’s why we occasionally get into the sea.”

commute, Turkey,

ECONOMY Gov’t to continue cutting interest rates: Erdoğan

Gov’t to continue cutting interest rates: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan says Turkey will never steer away from its rightful path

    Erdoğan says Turkey will never steer away from its rightful path

  2. Robert College most expensive with $17,750 annual fee

    Robert College most expensive with $17,750 annual fee

  3. Finland sends delegation for cooperation on green economy, digitalization

    Finland sends delegation for cooperation on green economy, digitalization

  4. Demirci to be laid to rest in Istanbul on June 7

    Demirci to be laid to rest in Istanbul on June 7

  5. Fierce battle for key Ukraine city changing ‘every hour’

    Fierce battle for key Ukraine city changing ‘every hour’
Recommended
Turkish MFA summons Italian ambassador over PKK demonstrations

Turkish MFA summons Italian ambassador over PKK demonstrations
Robert College most expensive with $17,750 annual fee

Robert College most expensive with $17,750 annual fee
Demirci to be laid to rest in Istanbul on June 7

Demirci to be laid to rest in Istanbul on June 7
Monument for ‘mother of Caretta carettas’ built

Monument for ‘mother of Caretta carettas’ built
MİT neutralizes third PKK leader in one month

MİT neutralizes third PKK leader in one month
Opposition alliance outlines measures for poll safety

Opposition alliance outlines measures for poll safety
WORLD Fierce battle for key Ukraine city changing ‘every hour’

Fierce battle for key Ukraine city changing ‘every hour’

Street fighting raged Tuesday for control of Ukraine’s flashpoint city of Severodonetsk, with the situation changing "every hour", an official said, as Kiev warned its troops were outnumbered by Russian forces.

ECONOMY Gov’t to continue cutting interest rates: Erdoğan

Gov’t to continue cutting interest rates: Erdoğan

The government will continue lowering interest rates, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, vowing to fight against the rising cost of living.

SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

With the promotion of Ümraniyespor and Istanbulspor, the number of Istanbul teams in the Turkish Süper Lig has reached eight, bringing Turkey’s most populous city to the center of Turkish football next season, and turning the organization into an “Istanbul league.”