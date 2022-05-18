Man drowns while giving ‘Titanic pose’

KOCAELİ

In a tragic incident, a couple trying to strike a “Titanic pose” in the northwestern province of Kocaeli lost balance and fell into the sea, where the man lost his life while the woman ended up hospitalized.

Furkan Çiftçi and his girlfriend, Mine Dinar, both 23 years old, were fishing at the marina port late on May 16. After a while, the couple climbed over the security barriers to give a “Titanic pose” by the sea.

The pose in the movie “Titanic” became iconic in Hollywood’s history when Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet sail into the sunset at the bow of the Titanic ship, with their arms outstretched.

“We drank alcohol and then wanted to have a Titanic pose. We lost balance and fell into the sea,” Dinar said in her first testimony given at the hospital.

People nearby rushed to the scene and saved Dinar by stretching a fishing rod to the woman. Pulling her up to the port, Dinar was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.



After one and a half hours of search, the security units found the dead body of Çiftçi.

According to her relatives, doctors gave sedatives to Dinar “to keep her calm,“ as she lost her boyfriend.