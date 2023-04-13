Man dies in controlled mine explosion due to poisoning

MANİSA

A worker has died of carbon monoxide poisoning in a controlled mine explosion in the western province of Manisa’s Soma district.

A controlled explosion was carried out at the mine operated by a private company in Soma’s Eynez neighborhood at around 5 a.m. on April 11.

Tevfik Pazarcık, a 30-year-old father of two children, who was affected by the carbon monoxide gas fumes from the explosion, died on the spot.

The statement made by the mining company regarding the explosion said that the controlled explosion was carried out to break the hanging wall to open a working area.

It was also learned that five other miners who were exposed to the carbon monoxide gas were taken to Soma State Hospital for treatment. After the first intervention, the company stated that the miners were transferred to Akhisar Mustafa Kirazoğlu Hospital and were not in life-threatening condition.

Manisa Governor’s Office also launched an investigation into the incident.