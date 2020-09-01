Man detained for threatening nurse who asked ashoura dessert from mayor

  • September 01 2020 12:49:00

Man detained for threatening nurse who asked ashoura dessert from mayor

ISTANBUL
Man detained for threatening nurse who asked ashoura dessert from mayor

A man, who insulted and threatened a nurse for asking Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş to offer a plate of ashoura on social media, was detained by the police in the Mediterranean province of Antalya after a criminal complaint filed by Yavaş.

The General Directorate of Police (EGM) announced that suspect Süleyman Kaan Altınok, who insulted and threatened the nurse Büşra on Twitter, has been detained in Antalya.

An inappropriate post over a dialogue that started on social media sparked anger across the country at a time when violence against women and healthcare workers has been frequent.

The nurse Büşra, who works at Ankara City Hospital, asked Yavaş to offer a plate of ashoura, a mixture of morsels of grain and dried fruits in a sweet pudding garnished with pomegranate, on the holy day of Ashoura with a message, “Mr. Mayor, can you send me a plate of ashoura, thank you.”

“My dear daughter Büşra, ashoura desserts are on the way for all our healthcare professionals working at the City Hospital in your presence. Eat with pleasure, good to have you,” Yavaş replied, quoting the nurse’s message.

Upon the instructions of Yavaş, the desserts prepared in the kitchen of Ankara Municipality were sent to healthcare professionals working in the hospital.

However, a user named Süleyman Kaan Altınok wrote inappropriate messages by quoting Yavaş’s post.

“We will hassle your dear daughter Büşra [the nurse] soon,” Altınok said, demanding from Health Minister Fahrettin Koca to terminate the employment contract of the nurse.

“Or someone else will end things for her in another way and you will get into a scrape,” the man said, addressing to minister Koca.

Having a dialogue with another social media user after the post, Yavaş reacted to the message containing threats to the nurse.

“Dear Aybüke, you are my child just like my own kids. However, I have been hesitant to answer you in an environment where even clean hearts who want a plate of ashoura are targeted,” said Yavaş.

Following calls made by women’s rights groups on social media, Koca announced that he had a phone conversation with Büşra.

“Everyone should know that we stand by our healthcare professionals and all women’s rights to the fullest,” Koca said.

“Ashoura is our symbol of unity, sharing and solidarity. Endless thanks to everyone who keeps this tradition alive,” he added.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Deaths of doctors from virus alarm health workers

    Deaths of doctors from virus alarm health workers

  2. Heatwave across Turkey continues as mercury rises

    Heatwave across Turkey continues as mercury rises

  3. Turkey slams Greek troop deployment to Meis Island

    Turkey slams Greek troop deployment to Meis Island

  4. Turkey slams Russia for inviting the YPG to Moscow for talks

    Turkey slams Russia for inviting the YPG to Moscow for talks

  5. Main opposition CHP warns EU over 'Greek designs'

    Main opposition CHP warns EU over 'Greek designs'
Recommended
More aid for flood-hit Giresun province

More aid for flood-hit Giresun province
People of village named ‘naked’ uncomfortable with misunderstandings

People of village named ‘naked’ uncomfortable with misunderstandings
Musician invites wedding guests to dance, gets fined for violating virus measures

Musician invites wedding guests to dance, gets fined for violating virus measures
Woman fights back against man in road rage scuffle

Woman fights back against man in road rage scuffle
Interior Ministry urges against holding large events for Victory Day due to virus

Interior Ministry urges against holding large events for Victory Day due to virus
Mother meets policewoman who helped her give birth

Mother meets policewoman who helped her give birth
WORLD European children back to school amidst virus fears

European children back to school amidst virus fears

French pupils go back to school on Sept. 1 as schools across Europe open their doors to greet returning pupils this month, nearly six months after the coronavirus outbreak forced them to close and despite rising infection rates across the continent.
ECONOMY Turkish manufacturing activity recovery continues

Turkish manufacturing activity recovery continues

Manufacturing operating conditions in Turkey continued its recovery in August thanks to strong customer demand supporting further marked increases in output and new orders, according to a closely watched business survey released on Sept. 1. 
SPORTS Turkeys Ayhancan Güven wins Porsche Supercup race

Turkey's Ayhancan Güven wins Porsche Supercup race

Turkish driver Ayhancan Güven won the seventh round of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup in Belgium on Aug. 30.