Man detained after torching car outside Turkish parliament

Man detained after torching car outside Turkish parliament

ANKARA
Man detained after torching car outside Turkish parliament

Authorities detained a man after he set his car on fire outside the Turkish parliament on Aug. 19, with the Interior Ministry describing the incident as related to vehicle tax grievances.

 

The 57-year-old man ignited his car at 8:55 a.m. in front of parliament, the ministry said in a statement, noting that he had 16 prior criminal records and had carried out a similar arson attempt in front of a courthouse in the southern province Mersin in 2018.

 

Local media reported that he drove from Mersin, where he resided. The fire was swiftly extinguished and the man was detained, according to media reports.

 

Authorities added that he suffers from psychological disorders. Prosecutors in the capital Ankara have launched an investigation against him on charges of “deliberately endangering public safety.”

 

The ministry further stated that the suspect owns 12 junk cars and had expected a special consumption tax reduction on such vehicles.

 

When the anticipated cut failed to materialize, he torched his car in protest outside parliament.

 

Officials also recalled that the man attempted to provoke mourners during the funeral of a Turkish soldier killed by the PKK terrorist organization in 2006. His criminal record includes theft, establishing a criminal organization and threats.

 

Before the ministry’s clarification, the incident drew suspicion as it coincided with a parliamentary commission meeting on the PKK’s disarmament process.

 

The episode also gained attention due to the resemblance of the burned vehicle to a Renault Toros. In Türkiye’s recent political memory, the term “white Toros” evokes more than a car model. White Renault 12 Toros sedans became infamous in the 1990s, when they were widely associated with unsolved murders and enforced disappearances in the country’s southeastern provinces.

tbmm, torching,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit

Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit

    Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit

  2. Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

    Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

  3. Parliamentary panel holds fifth meeting on terrorism problem

    Parliamentary panel holds fifth meeting on terrorism problem

  4. NATO to hold 2026 summit at Beştepe on July 7-8

    NATO to hold 2026 summit at Beştepe on July 7-8

  5. Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar tops list of Türkiye’s highest taxpayers in 2024

    Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar tops list of Türkiye’s highest taxpayers in 2024
Recommended
Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit

Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit
Parliamentary panel holds fifth meeting on terrorism problem

Parliamentary panel holds fifth meeting on terrorism problem
NATO to hold 2026 summit at Beştepe on July 7-8

NATO to hold 2026 summit at Beştepe on July 7-8
Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar tops list of Türkiye’s highest taxpayers in 2024

Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar tops list of Türkiye’s highest taxpayers in 2024
Erdoğan, Putin discuss Ukraine peace in phone call

Erdoğan, Putin discuss Ukraine peace in phone call
Türkiye cracks down on illegal online betting, fraud

Türkiye cracks down on illegal online betting, fraud
Istanbul’s Kandilli Observatory opens doors to public on quake anniversary

Istanbul’s Kandilli Observatory opens doors to public on quake anniversary
WORLD Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

Europe has registered a record number of outbreaks of mosquito-borne illnesses such as chikungunya and West Nile virus this year, the EU health agency said Wednesday, saying climate change was contributing to a "new normal".
ECONOMY Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000

Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000

The number of electric vehicles (EVs) on Turkish roads jumped 120.6 percent from a year earlier to 289,457 units at the end of July, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).  
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿