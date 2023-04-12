Man collects iron from debris to make money

Man collects iron from debris to make money

KAHRAMANMARAŞ
Man collects iron from debris to make money

A construction worker residing in the quake-hit southern province of Kahramanmaraş makes a living by collecting the iron pieces left from the debris.

In Kahramanmaraş, the epicenter of the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes, the work to remove the debris continues uninterruptedly.

Construction worker Akif Bozdağ from the Onikişubat district left his house after the earthquakes and started living in a tent with his family.

Collecting the iron left over from the debris, Bozdağ is trying to make a living by selling it.

He stated that he is unemployed and tries to contribute to the household economy by collecting iron pieces left under the rubble of buildings that collapsed in the quakes.

“We were caught in the quake when the weather was quite cold. We had hard days. Normally, I was doing construction work, but this kind of employment stopped after the quake,” Bozdağ expressed.

“I am doing scrap work to keep food on the table. I am removing pieces of iron from the debris.”

Turkish,

TÜRKIYE Turkish, Egyptian FMs to discuss ties, exchanging envoys

Turkish, Egyptian FMs to discuss ties, exchanging envoys
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Egyptian FMs to discuss ties, exchanging envoys

    Turkish, Egyptian FMs to discuss ties, exchanging envoys

  2. Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge

    Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge

  3. US seeks to reassure allies after secret documents leak

    US seeks to reassure allies after secret documents leak

  4. Biden to tout economic growth as dividend of N Ireland peace

    Biden to tout economic growth as dividend of N Ireland peace

  5. Türkiye’s Pearl Gastronomy Guide available in English

    Türkiye’s Pearl Gastronomy Guide available in English
Recommended
Court decides to stop demolition of Hiranur Foundation building

Court decides to stop demolition of Hiranur Foundation building
Historic Armenian church holds first Easter in 8 years

Historic Armenian church holds first Easter in 8 years
Commercial vehicle turned into ‘animal ambulance’

Commercial vehicle turned into ‘animal ambulance’
100-year-old building collapses in Istanbul’s Karaköy

100-year-old building collapses in Istanbul’s Karaköy
Animal rescue efforts continue around newly-built dam

Animal rescue efforts continue around newly-built dam
Illegal chemical waste dump sparks probe

Illegal chemical waste dump sparks probe
WORLD Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge

Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge

Italy’s right-wing government on Tuesday declared a six-month national state of emergency to help it cope with a surge in migrants arriving on the country’s southern shores.

ECONOMY Rent prices in some locations decline amid quake jitters

Rent prices in some locations decline amid quake jitters

Amid rising earthquake concerns in Türkiye’s largest metropolis Istanbul, people have started migrating from the districts closer to fault lines to more safe locations, as many apartments sit vacant.
SPORTS Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits

Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits

It’s been the longest wait, their whole lives, in fact. But Race Lessar and Landen Ozzello are finally right where they want to be, on a snowy slope close to home, molding snow into a ski jump.