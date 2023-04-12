Man collects iron from debris to make money

KAHRAMANMARAŞ

A construction worker residing in the quake-hit southern province of Kahramanmaraş makes a living by collecting the iron pieces left from the debris.

In Kahramanmaraş, the epicenter of the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes, the work to remove the debris continues uninterruptedly.

Construction worker Akif Bozdağ from the Onikişubat district left his house after the earthquakes and started living in a tent with his family.

Collecting the iron left over from the debris, Bozdağ is trying to make a living by selling it.

He stated that he is unemployed and tries to contribute to the household economy by collecting iron pieces left under the rubble of buildings that collapsed in the quakes.

“We were caught in the quake when the weather was quite cold. We had hard days. Normally, I was doing construction work, but this kind of employment stopped after the quake,” Bozdağ expressed.

“I am doing scrap work to keep food on the table. I am removing pieces of iron from the debris.”