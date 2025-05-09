Man charged with stalking Jennifer Aniston and vandalism

LOS ANGELES
Prosecutors said on May 7 that a Mississippi man who harassed Jennifer Aniston for two years before crashing his vehicle through the front gate of the “Friends” star's Los Angeles home has been charged with felony stalking and vandalism.

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, 48, of New Albany, Mississippi, also faces an aggravating circumstance of the threat of great bodily harm, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said.

Carwyle is accused of repeatedly harassing Aniston — referred to by the district attorney only as Jennifer A. — by sending her unwanted voicemail, email and social media messages starting in 2023.

Then early Monday afternoon in LA's wealthy Bel Air neighborhood, Carwyle crashed his vehicle through her front gate, causing major damage, prosecutors said. A security guard stopped him in her driveway before police arrived and arrested him.

Police said Aniston was at home at the time. There were no reports of anyone being injured.

Carlyle could get up to three years in prison if he is convicted as charged.

“My office is committed to aggressively prosecuting those who stalk and terrorize others, ensuring they are held accountable," Hochman said in a statement.

Aniston bought the midcentury mansion for about $21 million in 2012, according to reporting by Architectural Digest.

She became one of the biggest stars in television in her 10 years on NBC's “Friends.” Aniston won an Emmy Award for best lead actress in a comedy for the role, and she has been nominated for nine more. She currently stars in “The Morning Show” on Apple TV+.

