Man arrested over knife attack at Istanbul mosque

ISTANBUL
An Istanbul court has arrested the suspect after he committed a knife attack on an imam and another individual from the congregation at a mosque in the Fatih district.

The incident took place on Jan. 8 around 7:15 p.m. when the suspect, identified as Ömer Salgın, began shouting slogans "Allahu Akbar, down with Israel. Wake up Muslims" inside the mosque.

The mosque's imam, Galip Usta, and Bilal Erdem from the congregation warned him when he continued to make noise. Despite being escorted outside by security, the suspect re-entered the mosque and "seriously injured Usta and Erdem with a knife, posing a life-threatening risk," according to a court statement.

The written document stated that during the incident, Salgın carried out his actions with multiple knife strikes above the victims' waist, as confirmed by surveillance footage. The document further noted that, based on the camera recordings, the suspect committed the crime of "attempted intentional killing."

While arresting Salgın, the court noted that in his initial statement, the suspect denied any provocation or influence by a group in committing the attack.

Salgın claimed to be facing personal problems in his private life, stating that he went to Fatih Mosque following prolonged issues with his wife and feeling overwhelmed.

Salgın, who had a previous record for "intentional injury," admitted the knife used in the incident belonged to him.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Jan. 9 held a phone conservation with the attacked mosque imam and wished him a speedy recovery.

