Majority of Turks 'fear losing job to AI': Survey

Meltem Özgenç - ANKARA

Some 84 percent of Turkish people expressed concerns about losing their jobs to the widespread artificial intelligence-based software applications, a survey by a Turkish technology firm has revealed.

The Artificial Intelligence and Technology Association undertook a survey to gauge the Turkish people’s perception of AI, revealing heightened anxiety, particularly among those employed in sectors such as software, information technology (IT), e-commerce, media, defense industry, transportation and health care. A prevailing sentiment is the fear of ceding one's position to AI-supported software, the survey said.

While 77 percent of the population lacks a comprehensive understanding of the concept of artificial intelligence, a majority tends to conceptualize it as "humanoid robots."

The primary contributor to this misconception is Hollywood's science fiction films, with Turkish perceptions of AI largely shaped by productions such as Star Wars, Terminator 2, Matrix, Interstellar Black Mirror and RoboCop, the survey said.

"Even though we currently cannot produce AI-powered robots, there is a widespread belief that in the near future, they will not only be present in our homes but will also surpass humans in abilities, eventually taking over our occupations,” Digital Business Development Specialist Berat Kızılel said.

"This perception was initially created by the Hollywood film industry. Films depicting a future where the human population completely ceases to exist, leaving the world to robots, contribute to a more frightening outlook for those who believe in such scenarios,” Kızılel added.