Majority of students hooked on screens, ministry study reveals

Majority of students hooked on screens, ministry study reveals

ANKARA
Majority of students hooked on screens, ministry study reveals

A recent study conducted by the Education Ministry has shown that about 64.3 percent of fourth-grade students find it challenging to spend even a single day without using digital devices such as smartphones or tablets.

Carried out in February across 17 major cities, the study involved 3,230 fourth-grade students, yielding concerning trends in children's screen habits and their emotional responses to device restrictions.

Around 60 percent of students reach for their devices immediately after turning them off, with 40.8 percent doing so within an hour, the study highlighted, uncovering a strong attachment to screens.

The research also showed that screen use is deeply embedded in daily routines as 64.2 percent of students use digital devices while even eating.

When deprived of their devices, while 64.6 percent of students admitted to feeling unhappy, 48.5 percent experience frustration or anger,

The data collected also provided insights into how frequently and for what purposes children use smartphones, tablets, televisions and computers.

According to the findings, the most common purposes for using digital devices among students emerged as research with 15.2 percent, doing homework with 13.9 percent and gaming with 12.1 percent.

Regarding social media use, 27.9 percent of students spend less than an hour per day on platforms, 25.5 percent spend one to two hours, and 7.8 percent are online for three to four hours daily.

Noting that the study unequivocally showed that the use of digital devices had a significant impact on children’s psychological development, everyday life skills and educational processes, the ministry emphasized the need for strategies to promote responsible technology use.

Key recommendations included increasing parental education efforts, strengthening digital awareness programs and developing collaborative initiatives to encourage balanced screen habits.

Last December, the Turkish media watchdog also shared the outcomes of research on the educational, psychological and social effects of digitalization on children.

Their study similarly expressed concerns about the detrimental effects of digital dependency on children and youth, warning that excessive screen time and social media use are contributing to "FOMO" (fear of missing out) and "virtual autism.”

“Excessive use of digital devices, the constant need to be online, screen addiction and FOMO are causing psychological issues. These problems disrupt children’s sleep patterns, significantly heighten anxiety levels and damage their self-esteem,” an official from the media watchdog warned.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Justice minister vows accountability for violence in streets

Justice minister vows accountability for violence in streets
LATEST NEWS

  1. Justice minister vows accountability for violence in streets

    Justice minister vows accountability for violence in streets

  2. Israeli president 'shocked' hostages in Gaza no longer top priority

    Israeli president 'shocked' hostages in Gaza no longer top priority

  3. Israeli fire kills five south Syria: Local authority

    Israeli fire kills five south Syria: Local authority

  4. CHP leader meets İmamoğlu in prison, vows ‘resistance’

    CHP leader meets İmamoğlu in prison, vows ‘resistance’

  5. Russia urges US to 'order' Kiev to revive Black Sea deal: Lavrov

    Russia urges US to 'order' Kiev to revive Black Sea deal: Lavrov
Recommended
Justice minister vows accountability for violence in streets

Justice minister vows accountability for violence in streets
CHP leader meets İmamoğlu in prison, vows ‘resistance’

CHP leader meets İmamoğlu in prison, vows ‘resistance’
Beyoğlu mayor summoned to testify over congress probe

Beyoğlu mayor summoned to testify over congress probe
DEM Party says Turkish politics in new phase after İmamoğlu’s arrest

DEM Party says Turkish politics in new phase after İmamoğlu’s arrest
US citizen deported for joining unauthorized Istanbul protests

US citizen deported for joining unauthorized Istanbul protests
Ties with US can gain momentum under Trump rule: Erdoğan

Ties with US can gain momentum under Trump rule: Erdoğan
Gov’t, opposition slam insulting slogans in protests

Gov’t, opposition slam insulting slogans in protests
WORLD Israeli president shocked hostages in Gaza no longer top priority

Israeli president 'shocked' hostages in Gaza no longer top priority

Israel's president said on Tuesday he was shocked that the issue of hostages being held by Palestinian militants in Gaza was no longer a top priority in the country, days after criticizing the government's war policy.
ECONOMY Hybrid vehicles sell faster than EVs in used car market

Hybrid vehicles sell faster than EVs in used car market

Hybrid cars are selling faster than electric vehicles in the used car market, where consumer appetite for secondhand cars has been weak in recent months.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿