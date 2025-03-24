Majority of students hooked on screens, ministry study reveals

ANKARA

A recent study conducted by the Education Ministry has shown that about 64.3 percent of fourth-grade students find it challenging to spend even a single day without using digital devices such as smartphones or tablets.

Carried out in February across 17 major cities, the study involved 3,230 fourth-grade students, yielding concerning trends in children's screen habits and their emotional responses to device restrictions.

Around 60 percent of students reach for their devices immediately after turning them off, with 40.8 percent doing so within an hour, the study highlighted, uncovering a strong attachment to screens.

The research also showed that screen use is deeply embedded in daily routines as 64.2 percent of students use digital devices while even eating.

When deprived of their devices, while 64.6 percent of students admitted to feeling unhappy, 48.5 percent experience frustration or anger,

The data collected also provided insights into how frequently and for what purposes children use smartphones, tablets, televisions and computers.

According to the findings, the most common purposes for using digital devices among students emerged as research with 15.2 percent, doing homework with 13.9 percent and gaming with 12.1 percent.

Regarding social media use, 27.9 percent of students spend less than an hour per day on platforms, 25.5 percent spend one to two hours, and 7.8 percent are online for three to four hours daily.

Noting that the study unequivocally showed that the use of digital devices had a significant impact on children’s psychological development, everyday life skills and educational processes, the ministry emphasized the need for strategies to promote responsible technology use.

Key recommendations included increasing parental education efforts, strengthening digital awareness programs and developing collaborative initiatives to encourage balanced screen habits.

Last December, the Turkish media watchdog also shared the outcomes of research on the educational, psychological and social effects of digitalization on children.

Their study similarly expressed concerns about the detrimental effects of digital dependency on children and youth, warning that excessive screen time and social media use are contributing to "FOMO" (fear of missing out) and "virtual autism.”

“Excessive use of digital devices, the constant need to be online, screen addiction and FOMO are causing psychological issues. These problems disrupt children’s sleep patterns, significantly heighten anxiety levels and damage their self-esteem,” an official from the media watchdog warned.