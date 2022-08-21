‘Maintenance’ to halt Nord Stream gas for 3 days: Gazprom

  • August 21 2022 12:42:00

MOSCOW
Russian gas deliveries to Europe through the Nord Stream pipeline will cease from August 31 to September 2 for “maintenance”, Russian energy giant Gazprom has said, raising the prospect of energy shortages in Europe.

European gas prices soared to a new record high at the close of trading on Aug. 19 after Gazprom’s announcement. 

The Dutch TTF Gas Futures contract jumped to a closing high of 257.40 euros ($258.30) amid fears of winter energy shortage.     

“It is necessary to carry out maintenance every 1,000 hours” of operation, Gazprom said in a statement.    

“On August 31, 2022, the only Trent 60 gas compression unit will be stopped for three days for maintenance” involving technicians from Germany’s Siemens, Gazprom said.     

As a result, “gas transportation through the Nord Stream pipeline will be suspended for three days”.    

At the end of this period, deliveries will be restored to a flow of 33 million cubic metres of gas per day, Gazprom said.     

News of the decision risks reviving fears of shortages in Europe, which has already accused Moscow of energy blackmail.     

Since Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow after it launched its offensive against Ukraine, Moscow has repeatedly cut gas deliveries to Europe, which is heavily dependent on Russian supplies.

TÜRKIYE Ankara assures Washington no sanctions on Russia will be violated

Ankara assures Washington no sanctions on Russia will be violated

