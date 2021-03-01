Main opposition party lawmaker resigns

  March 01 2021

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
A lawmaker from Turkey's main opposition party resigned on Feb. 28.

"I respectfully inform the public that I have resigned from the membership of the Republican People's Party (CHP)," Teoman Sancar, a lawmaker from western Denizli province, said on Twitter, without specifying any reason.

On Jan. 29, three members of parliament from CHP – Mehmet Ali Çelebi, Hüseyin Avni Aksoy and Özcan Özel – had announced their resignations.

The lawmakers are expected to join the recently launched "Homeland Movement" headed by Muharrem İnce, a CHP dissident and its presidential candidate for the 2018 election.

CHP now holds 135 out of 600 seats in parliament.

 

