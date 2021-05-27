Main opposition leader says he stands by citizens of Turkey

  • May 27 2021 17:05:41

Main opposition leader says he stands by citizens of Turkey

ANKARA
Main opposition leader says he stands by citizens of Turkey

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has said he stands by the citizens of Turkey that are suffering problems.

The CHP leader was responding to criticisms made by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on March 27.

Erdoğan accused the CHP of being “fascists,” “thieves” and “walking on the same path as terrorists.”

“You go and play with gangsters,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

He also criticized Erdoğan for “using” former Prime Minister Adnan Menderes, who was executed on charges of violating the constitution and other crimes in September 1961, for his “political interests.”

“Do not use Adnan Menderes in your perception games! On this occasion, I commemorate Adnan Menderes with mercy,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

TURKEY Main opposition leader says he stands by citizens of Turkey

Main opposition leader says he stands by citizens of Turkey
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ramping up vaccination program

    Turkey ramping up vaccination program

  2. New charter to raise Turkey to highest democracy level: Erdoğan

    New charter to raise Turkey to highest democracy level: Erdoğan

  3. NASA salutes ‘glowing Istanbul’

    NASA salutes ‘glowing Istanbul’

  4. Polish leader visits Istanbul monument of envoy who saved Jews from Holocaust

    Polish leader visits Istanbul monument of envoy who saved Jews from Holocaust

  5. Turkey's president says NATO summit with Biden to mark new era

    Turkey's president says NATO summit with Biden to mark new era
Recommended
Arrest warrant issued against fugitive mob boss

Arrest warrant issued against fugitive mob boss
Top Turkish, German officials meet in Berlin to talk safe tourism

Top Turkish, German officials meet in Berlin to talk safe tourism
New charter to raise Turkey to highest democracy level: Erdoğan

New charter to raise Turkey to highest democracy level: Erdoğan
NASA salutes ‘glowing Istanbul’

NASA salutes ‘glowing Istanbul’
Turkey denounces UN officials remarks on Gaza attacks

Turkey denounces UN official's remarks on Gaza attacks
Turkey ramping up vaccination program

Turkey ramping up vaccination program
WORLD Israels Gaza strikes may amount to war crimes: UN rights head

Israel's Gaza strikes may amount to 'war crimes': UN rights head

Israel's airstrikes during the most recent Gaza conflict may constitute war crimes, the head of the U.N. Human Rights Council said at a special session on May 27.
ECONOMY Turkeys LPG imports up 24.03 pct in March

Turkey's LPG imports up 24.03 pct in March

Turkey's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports increased by 24.03 percent to 257,764 tonnes in March compared to the same month of 2020, according to the latest data from the country's energy watchdog.

SPORTS Postponement of Euro 2020 ‘advantage for Turkey’

Postponement of Euro 2020 ‘advantage for Turkey’

Turkish defender Merih Demiral believes that the delay of the 2020 European Championships due to the coronavirus pandemic is advantageous for the Turkish national team.