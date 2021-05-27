Main opposition leader says he stands by citizens of Turkey

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has said he stands by the citizens of Turkey that are suffering problems.



The CHP leader was responding to criticisms made by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on March 27.



Erdoğan accused the CHP of being “fascists,” “thieves” and “walking on the same path as terrorists.”



“You go and play with gangsters,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.



He also criticized Erdoğan for “using” former Prime Minister Adnan Menderes, who was executed on charges of violating the constitution and other crimes in September 1961, for his “political interests.”



“Do not use Adnan Menderes in your perception games! On this occasion, I commemorate Adnan Menderes with mercy,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.