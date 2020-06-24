Main opposition CHP to hold general convention on July 25-26

ANKARA

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) will hold its general convention on June 25 and 26 but will not invite guests in line with the recommendations of the Science Board to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus.



CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu sent a note to the party delegates, the lawmakers and other senior officials to inform that the party’s 2020 convention will take place on July 25 and 26 at Bilent Odeon in the Turkish capital Ankara.



The party was supposed to hold it in late March but had to postpone it due to the outbreak. With the restrictions having been eased across the country, the party has decided to convene the party brass to overhaul the Party Assembly and other relevant bodies.



Kılıçdaroğlu will seek another term as chair but it’s not yet certain whether he will be the sole contender or if there will be hopefuls who will challenge his leadership. The CHP officials believe Kılıçdaroğlu will comfortably get the backing of the majority of the delegates.



The real competition will happen for the Party Assembly as some dissidents will try to break the list to be proposed by Kılıçdaroğlu. In line with the results, Kılıçdaroğlu is planning to renew his main aides at the party management including his deputies.