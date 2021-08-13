Main opposition CHP chief vows to resolve Kurdish question

  • August 13 2021 12:04:00

Main opposition CHP chief vows to resolve Kurdish question

ANKARA
Main opposition CHP chief vows to resolve Kurdish question

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has vowed to resolve the Kurdish question by abandoning politics over faith, identity and lifestyles.

“The second article of the manifesto distributed to you is about the resolution of the Kurdish question. We are no longer obliged to endure the pain. Every solution has been proposed in this regard. I just want you to trust me. I will resolve it,” Kılıçdaroğlu told opinion leaders on his visit to the southeastern province of Van on Aug 12.

Kılıçdaroğlu paid a visit to the region on Aug. 11 and 12 and met with local authorities and citizens in the southeastern province.

“Van is an important city for the east and southeast. It has an extraordinarily beautiful nature. A special care should be pledged to this region by passing special laws [in parliament] and encouraging people to come and live here,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

The government should invest in this region instead of constructing Canal Istanbul, a project aiming to create an artificial channel linking the Marmara Sea to the Black Sea, Kılıçdaroğlu stated.

The social democrat leader also vowed to end “racism” in Turkey. “Everyone’s identity is their own dignity. I will finish politics over faith, identity and lifestyle.”

In a self-criticism, Kılıçdaroğlu admitted that the CHP had pursued wrongful policies in the past by breaking away from the people. “But we changed this. The party that has changed the most in the last 10 years is the CHP,” he stressed.

The CHP’s manifesto stipulates lifting all the political, social and economic restrictions that limit the individuals’ rights and freedoms, Kılıçdaroğlu stated, promising to expand all these problems once they come to power.

TURKEY Main opposition CHP chief vows to resolve Kurdish question

Main opposition CHP chief vows to resolve Kurdish question
MOST POPULAR

  1. Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 27

    Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 27

  2. Istanbul taxi scams under scrutiny

    Istanbul taxi scams under scrutiny

  3. All wildfires in Turkey under control: Minister

    All wildfires in Turkey under control: Minister

  4. Unvaccinated people should take regular PCR tests, says minister

    Unvaccinated people should take regular PCR tests, says minister

  5. More than 10 dead as floods hit Turkey’s Black Sea provinces

    More than 10 dead as floods hit Turkey’s Black Sea provinces
Recommended
CHP leader warns against provocation through refugees

CHP leader warns against provocation through refugees
CHP’s Istanbul, Ankara mayors better to continue for second term, Kılıçdaroğlu says

CHP’s Istanbul, Ankara mayors better to continue for second term, Kılıçdaroğlu says
Main opposition CHP calls for activation of aerial body amid wildfires

Main opposition CHP calls for activation of aerial body amid wildfires
MHP leader criticizes social media posts asking help against fire

MHP leader criticizes social media posts asking help against fire
Turkey to convene supreme council to name top military brass

Turkey to convene supreme council to name top military brass
CHP leader says he will agree to run for president if Nation Alliance wants

CHP leader says he will agree to run for president if Nation Alliance wants
WORLD China rejects need for further WHO coronavirus origins probe

China rejects need for further WHO coronavirus origins probe

China on Aug. 13 rejected the World Health Organization’s calls for a renewed probe into the origins of COVID-19, saying it supported "scientific" over "political" efforts to find out how the virus started.

ECONOMY Current account deficit continues to narrow for 4th straight month

Current account deficit continues to narrow for 4th straight month

Turkey's current account balance posted a deficit of $1.127 billion in June, down $1.95 billion from the same month last year, the Turkish Central Bank announced on Aug. 13.

SPORTS Turkish clubs advance to UEFA Conference League playoffs

Turkish clubs advance to UEFA Conference League playoffs

Galatasaray eliminated Scotland's St Johnstone with a 5-3 aggregate score on Aug. 12 to advance to the UEFA Europa League playoffs. 