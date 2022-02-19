Maiden’s Tower to open in April as restoration nears end

Maiden’s Tower to open in April as restoration nears end

Restoration works at the Maiden’s Tower in Istanbul have neared an end as the historical tower is expected to be presented to the public in April, İhlas News Agency has reported.

“The dome is strengthened with carbon fibers, the roof has been raised and fortification walls have emerged,” it reported on Feb. 18.

According to the plan, the restoration work, which began in September 2021, will end by the end of March.

Maiden’s Tower, also known as the Leander’s Tower, is a tower on a small islet off the Üsküdar district, in the middle of the Bosphorus.

“The tower is one of its kind,” Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy had said when the restoration began. The tower was used as a restaurant until the restoration.

“The agreement is canceled. The tower will convert into a touristic sightseeing place after the restoration,” he said.

“Like the Galata Tower. It was once run by a restaurant, too. But now the number of daily visitors to the Galata Tower reached the number of visitors to the Topkapı Palace.”

The minister hinted that local and international tourists will show the same demand to see the Maiden’s Tower.

“The tower was something people watched from different parts of Istanbul. Now we want it to be the point from which people watch Istanbul.”

