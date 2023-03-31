Maiden’s Tower strengthened with ‘stakes’

Maiden’s Tower strengthened with ‘stakes’

Umut Erdem- ISTANBUL
Maiden’s Tower strengthened with ‘stakes’

Within the scope of the restoration works of the historical Maiden’s Tower, one of the symbolic buildings of Istanbul, the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry has informed that they have surrounded the island where the tower is located with stakes to keep it standing and afloat for thousands of years.

The Culture and Tourism Ministry invited officials from the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry to receive advice on the problem of the infrastructure and the ground of the tower during the restoration works undertaken for months, stated Yalçın Eyigün, the general manager of the ministry’s Infrastructure Investment Department.

Stating that the Maiden’s Tower can be considered basically as a structure built on an island, Eyigün pointed out that this island is not solid and hard, rather it has fragments and soft ground.

The earthquake that occurred in the northern province of Düzce on November 2022 caused further damage as fragments in the ground expanded, Eyigün added.

“That’s why we prepared a report saying, ‘We need to do what is necessary to keep this tower standing for hundreds and even thousands of years,’” he expressed.

Accordingly, the ministry strengthened the island where the tower is located with the help of stakes used all around, Eyigün said.

Eyigün also noted that by “encircling the tower with stakes,” it was prepared for a possible major Istanbul earthquake.

In the meantime, Marmaray, which passes under the seas and forms one of the essential public transportation networks of the city, has also become a subject of concern about the expected large-scale earthquake.

Speaking on the rising concerns, Eyigün noted that Marmaray was built considering the possibility of the largest earthquake that is likely to occur once in 2,475 years.

Eyigün also underlined that several seismic isolators were used in the construction of Çamlıca Tower, which has hosted a significant number of visitors recently.

TÜRKIYE Gov’t to launch new effort for quake-proof cities: Erdoğan

Gov’t to launch new effort for quake-proof cities: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gov’t to launch new effort for quake-proof cities: Erdoğan

    Gov’t to launch new effort for quake-proof cities: Erdoğan

  2. Opposition’s presidential candidate visits former presidents

    Opposition’s presidential candidate visits former presidents

  3. İYİ Party’s building in Istanbul attacked

    İYİ Party’s building in Istanbul attacked

  4. Over 25 mln tons of grain shipped via Black Sea corridor: Defense Ministry

    Over 25 mln tons of grain shipped via Black Sea corridor: Defense Ministry

  5. First lady marks International Day of Zero Waste for first time

    First lady marks International Day of Zero Waste for first time
Recommended
Gov’t to launch new effort for quake-proof cities: Erdoğan

Gov’t to launch new effort for quake-proof cities: Erdoğan
Opposition’s presidential candidate visits former presidents

Opposition’s presidential candidate visits former presidents
İYİ Party’s building in Istanbul attacked

İYİ Party’s building in Istanbul attacked
Over 25 mln tons of grain shipped via Black Sea corridor: Defense Ministry

Over 25 mln tons of grain shipped via Black Sea corridor: Defense Ministry
First lady marks International Day of Zero Waste for first time

First lady marks International Day of Zero Waste for first time
National Security Council discusses election security

National Security Council discusses election security
Parliament approves Finland’s bid to join NATO

Parliament approves Finland’s bid to join NATO
WORLD Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge

Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge

Russia's security service arrested an American reporter for The Wall Street Journal on espionage charges, the first time a U.S. correspondent has been detained on spying accusations since the Cold War. The newspaper denied the allegations and demanded his release.

ECONOMY Florida’s orange groves buffeted by hurricane, disease

Florida’s orange groves buffeted by hurricane, disease

Vernon Hollingsworth grew up in Florida among his family’s orange trees, recently ravaged by a double whammy of disease and a hurricane that have sent juice prices spiraling and left farmers blinking in disbelief.

SPORTS Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern Munich midfielders Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka admitted on March 25 that Julian Nagelsmann’s dismissal as head coach had come as a “disappointment” and a “shock.”