Magnitude 5.4 quake rattles Turkish coast

MUĞLA

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 struck off the Turkish coast in the Aegean on Jan. 25, there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The quake was felt in the provinces of Muğla, İzmir and Antalya, with Turkey's AFAD emergency management agency saying it had a preliminary magnitude of 5.4.

The earthquake caused panic in Muğla province with residents rushing out of buildings.