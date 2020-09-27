Magnitude-5.3 quake strikes Aegean Sea

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

A magnitude-5.3 earthquake struck Turkey's Aegean Sea, the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said early on Sept. 27.

AFAD said the quake occurred at 1.50 a.m. local time (GMT2250) with its epicenter 11.75 kilometers (7.30 miles) below the surface.

The closest settlements to the epicenter were in the Halkidiki region in northern Greece this is 2.6 kilometers (1.61 miles) away and the Gökçeada district of Çanakkale province in Turkey at 140.38 kilometers (86.9 miles).

A magnitude-4.2 aftershock hit the Aegean Sea at 2.09 a.m. (GMT2309).

That epicenter was 14.98 kilometers (9.3 miles) below the surface.

No casualties have been reported.