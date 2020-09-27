Magnitude-5.3 quake strikes Aegean Sea

  • September 27 2020 09:24:46

Magnitude-5.3 quake strikes Aegean Sea

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Magnitude-5.3 quake strikes Aegean Sea

A magnitude-5.3 earthquake struck Turkey's Aegean Sea, the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said early on Sept. 27.

AFAD said the quake occurred at 1.50 a.m. local time (GMT2250) with its epicenter 11.75 kilometers (7.30 miles) below the surface.

The closest settlements to the epicenter were in the Halkidiki region in northern Greece this is 2.6 kilometers (1.61 miles) away and the Gökçeada district of Çanakkale province in Turkey at 140.38 kilometers (86.9 miles).

A magnitude-4.2 aftershock hit the Aegean Sea at 2.09 a.m. (GMT2309).

That epicenter was 14.98 kilometers (9.3 miles) below the surface.

No casualties have been reported.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Archeologists discover sun disk in northwestern Turkey

    Archeologists discover sun disk in northwestern Turkey

  2. Health minister criticizes US envoy’s remarks on pharmaceutical payments

    Health minister criticizes US envoy’s remarks on pharmaceutical payments

  3. Let’s give diplomacy a chance with Turkey, says Greek PM

    Let’s give diplomacy a chance with Turkey, says Greek PM

  4. Ankara lashes out at US House Speaker over Turkey remarks

    Ankara lashes out at US House Speaker over Turkey remarks

  5. Turkey will protect its rights with unshakable faith, says Erdoğan

    Turkey will protect its rights with unshakable faith, says Erdoğan
Recommended
Turkey voices support with Azerbaijan amid Armenia clashes

Turkey voices support with Azerbaijan amid Armenia clashes
Turkey condemns Boko Haram terror attack in Nigeria

Turkey condemns Boko Haram terror attack in Nigeria
6 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey

6 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey
EU sanctions on Turkey would be irrational, says communications director

EU sanctions on Turkey would be 'irrational', says communications director
Over 2,100 people in virus quarantine across Turkey: Ministry

Over 2,100 people in virus quarantine across Turkey: Ministry
Turkey will protect its rights with unshakable faith, says Erdoğan

Turkey will protect its rights with unshakable faith, says Erdoğan
WORLD Some 1,000 daily virus cases in NY state, a first since June

Some 1,000 daily virus cases in NY state, a first since June

New York state, the onetime epicenter of the U.S. novel coronavirus epidemic, has seen case numbers rise to more than 1,000 a day, local officials said on Sept. 26.

ECONOMY OPEC turns 60 at critical moment for virus-hit oil

OPEC turns 60 at 'critical moment' for virus-hit oil

OPEC faces a critical moment in its 60-year history with the coronavirus crushing crude demand and prices, discord among its members, and threats from a world seeking cleaner fuels.    
SPORTS Turkish volleyball U20 exit Euro champs over virus

Turkish volleyball U20 exit Euro champs over virus

The Turkish men's national under-20 volleyball team withdrew from the CEV U20 Volleyball European Championship on Sept. 26 due to the presence of coronavirus cases.