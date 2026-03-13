Bangladesh top diplomat due in Ankara for regional talks

ANKARA

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalikur Rahmen will hold talks with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Türkiye on March 14 as part of his first bilateral abroad visit after he was appointed at the top diplomat, the diplomatic sources have said.

Fidan and Rahmen will discuss a wide range of bilateral issues as well as regional developments, sources informed, stressing the Turkish foreign minister will congratulate Bangladesh for successfully and peacefully holding national elections.

He will also underline that the new process in the Bangladesh will help to further improve the bilateral ties with Ankara’s wishes to see deeper cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, industry, energy and defense industry.

The two ministers will also discuss the implications of regional conflicts especially in the context of the wars between United States-Israel and Iran and between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Fidan will explain that Türkiye is following both conflicts very closely and use an effective diplomacy to prevent further spread of the ring of the fire. All the international actors should exert efforts to this end; the Turkish minister will underline.

Türkiye and Bangladesh will work together for boosting peace and stability in the south Asia and beyond, the Turkish foreign minister will stress during their talks.