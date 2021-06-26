Magnitude 5.2 quake shakes eastern Turkey

BİNGÖL

A magnitude-5.2 earthquake struck Turkey's eastern province of Bingöl on June 25, according to the country's disaster agency.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake struck the Kiğı district at 9.28 p.m. local time (1828GMT).

It occurred at a depth of 15.51 kilometers (9.63 miles) below the surface, it said.

AFAD said the distance of the quake was 2.28 kilometers (1.41 miles) from the closest settlement area of Aşağı Serinyer village.

At least 11 aftershocks were recorded with the strongest being magnitude-2.8, it added.

Bingöl Governor Kadir Ekinci told Anadolu Agency that there have been no reports of damage or casualties.

Ekinci said that gendarmerie and AFAD teams were on duty in the region.

Later, AFAD said two houses in the villages of Kuşbayırı and Celebi in eastern Elazığ province sustained heavy damage from the quake.

It added that there were no deaths or injuries and 50 tents were sent to the area.