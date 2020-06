Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts western Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolted Turkey’s western province of Muğla on June 28, according to the country's disaster management agency.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake struck off the coast of Marmaris district at 8.43 p.m. local time (0543GMT). It originated at a depth of 61.41 kilometers (38.1 miles).

No damage and casualties have been reported so far.