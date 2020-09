Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes central Turkey

AKSARAY- Anadolu Agency

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck Turkey's central Aksaray province, the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said early on Sept. 24.

AFAD said the quake occurred at 04.01 a.m. local time (GMT0101) and was centered in Aksaray.

Its epicenter was 2.67 kilometers (1.65 miles) below the surface.

No casualties have been reported so far.