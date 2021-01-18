Magnitude 4.1 earthquake jolts eastern Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake hit Turkey's eastern province of Elazığ on Jan. 17, its governor said.

In a tweet, Erkaya Yırık said so far there are no reports of any casualties and damages, adding that “our teams carry on a work intently in the field."

Turkey is crossed by fault lines and is prone to earthquakes. Last October, a powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit the country's third-largest city Izmir, killing at least 115 people and injuring more than 1,000 others.​​​​​​​