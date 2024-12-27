Madame Tussauds set to close as Merlin Entertainments to exit Türkiye

Merlin Entertainments, a dominant player in Europe’s entertainment sector, has announced its decision to withdraw from Türkiye, shuttering several venues, including the Madame Tussauds museum in Istanbul, as of Jan. 1, 2025.

Citing a "profitability issue" in the Turkish market, the company will also close the doors of Sea Life Aquarium and Legoland Istanbul.

Merlin emphasized that the entertainment sector was among the hardest hit during the economically turbulent period following the pandemic. Entering the Turkish market in 2013, the company holds a significant position in the entertainment industry within the United Kingdom.

Having embarked on its Turkish venture with ambitious goals, Merlin inaugurated Madame Tussauds Istanbul in 2016 within the Grand Pera building in the Beyoğlu district, spanning a 2,000-square-meter area.

The museum showcased wax figures of over 70 prominent personalities.

"This was an extremely difficult decision, reached after meticulous deliberation. We take immense pride in the positive impact Madame Tussauds Istanbul has had on thousands of children and families over the years. We extend our gratitude to them and our remarkable teams for making this journey unforgettable," read a statement on the museum's official website.

As another venue set to close, the Sea Life Aquarium established in 2015 features an ocean tunnel, a 270-degree panoramic ocean room, 47 exhibit tanks, 21 themed zones and over 15,000 marine creatures.

As the company prepares to relocate the aquarium’s inhabitants to appropriate new homes in the coming weeks, it has pledged to uphold world-class animal care standards throughout the process.

