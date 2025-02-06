Macron invites Syria’s Sharaa to France for first EU visit

Macron invites Syria’s Sharaa to France for first EU visit

DAMASCUS
Macron invites Syria’s Sharaa to France for first EU visit

French President Emmanuel Macron has held a phone call with Syria’s interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa to congratulate him on assuming his position and invited him to visit France, according to a statement from the Syrian presidency.

The statement noted that Macron congratulated Sharaa on “the liberation” of Syria from the Bashar al-Assad regime and invited him to “visit France in the coming weeks.”

The two discussed security issues in Syria as well as sanctions on the country, which al-Sharaa described as “challenges.”

“Macron stressed his country’s endeavors to lift the sanctions on Syria and pave the way for growth and recovery,” the statement said.

France also plans to host an international conference on Syria on Feb. 13  to support the war-torn country's transition

Earlier this week, Sharaa made his first international trip as president to Saudi Arabia, followed by a visit to Türkiye.

In early January, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock paid a visit to the Syrian capital for talks on behalf of the European Union.

Last month, EU foreign ministers agreed in principle to begin gradually easing sanctions on Syria to support economic recovery.


"While we aim to move fast, the lifting of sanctions can be reversed if wrong steps are taken," the EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas said after the decision.

invitation,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

    Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

  2. Trump claims billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID

    Trump claims billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID

  3. Turkish, Russian FMs discuss developments in Syria, Ukraine

    Turkish, Russian FMs discuss developments in Syria, Ukraine

  4. Greece declares state of emergency for Santorini amid ongoing seismic activity

    Greece declares state of emergency for Santorini amid ongoing seismic activity

  5. Trump says Gaza would be 'turned over' to US by Israel

    Trump says Gaza would be 'turned over' to US by Israel
Recommended
Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza
Trump claims billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID

Trump claims billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID
Greece declares state of emergency for Santorini amid ongoing seismic activity

Greece declares state of emergency for Santorini amid ongoing seismic activity
Trump says Gaza would be turned over to US by Israel

Trump says Gaza would be 'turned over' to US by Israel
Israel orders army to let Palestinians leave as US backtracks Gaza plan

Israel orders army to let Palestinians leave as US backtracks Gaza plan
Slovaks get Russian gas via Türkiye

Slovaks get Russian gas via Türkiye
Ukraine wants allies to join in postwar development

Ukraine wants allies to join in postwar development
WORLD Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said that U.S. troops are not needed in the Gaza Strip.

ECONOMY UAE, Switzerland, US were largest buyers of Turkish jewelry

UAE, Switzerland, US were largest buyers of Turkish jewelry

Türkiye’s jewelry exports increased around two-and-a-half times last month from a year ago to $1.16 billion with most of the exports going to the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland and the U.S.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿