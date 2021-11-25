Maarif Foundation plays key role in ensuring equal educational opportunities: Erdoğan

  • November 25 2021 16:06:00

Maarif Foundation plays key role in ensuring equal educational opportunities: Erdoğan

ANKARA
Maarif Foundation plays key role in ensuring equal educational opportunities: Erdoğan

The Turkish Maarif Foundation plays an important role not only in eliminating the destruction caused by the FETÖ group but also in ensuring equal opportunities in education in the countries where it is located, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Nov. 25.

Erdoğan sent a video message to the “Istanbul Education Summit” organized by the Turkish Maarif Foundation in Istanbul.

Noting that he believes the summit, organized with the theme of “new trends and transformation in education,” will become an international platform where approaches and practices related to education will be discussed, Erdoğan thanked those who contributed to the summit.

He said that one of the institutions that successfully represent Turkey, the values ​​of the nation and universal principles beyond borders is the Turkish Maarif Foundation.

“Today, our foundation serves approximately 50,000 students with 414 educational institutions opened in 47 countries of six different continents. Members of the Turkish Maarif Foundation continue to work with great devotion and sincerity in the most troubled and challenging geographies of the world,” Erdoğan stated.

The Maarif schools have a share in the transformation and development of the world and the development of friendship by applying international education systems as well as local curricula, he said.

With these efforts, Turkey also contributes to the goals of quality education for sustainable development announced in the United Nations’ 2030 Vision Document, Erdoğan added.

The president also emphasized that the schools affiliated with the foundation have continued their education and training services uninterruptedly during the COVID-19 pandemic by taking advantage of the opportunities brought by technology.

Turkey, UAE sign cooperation agreements as they restore ties
Turkey, UAE sign cooperation agreements as they restore ties

Politics,

TURKEY Russia pledges support for normalization of Turkey-Armenia relations

Russia pledges support for normalization of Turkey-Armenia relations
MOST POPULAR

  1. Meteorologists issue ‘yellow alert’ across country

    Meteorologists issue ‘yellow alert’ across country

  2. Turkey, UAE sign cooperation agreements as they restore ties

    Turkey, UAE sign cooperation agreements as they restore ties

  3. Oldest tree in Istanbul 1,300-years-old: Expert

    Oldest tree in Istanbul 1,300-years-old: Expert

  4. Turkey expects $22 bln tourism income in 2021

    Turkey expects $22 bln tourism income in 2021

  5. Getir acquires British smaller competitor

    Getir acquires British smaller competitor
Recommended
Russia pledges support for normalization of Turkey-Armenia relations

Russia pledges support for normalization of Turkey-Armenia relations
Turkey will not be defeated by currency sabotage: Bahçeli

Turkey will not be defeated by currency sabotage: Bahçeli
Authorization for Turkey’s locally-made COVID-19 vaccine sought

Authorization for Turkey’s locally-made COVID-19 vaccine sought
CHP leader to begin public rallies to push for early polls

CHP leader to begin public rallies to push for early polls
Turkey expects $22 bln tourism income in 2021

Turkey expects $22 bln tourism income in 2021
UN launches gender equality initiative with fairy tales in Istanbul

UN launches gender equality initiative with fairy tales in Istanbul
WORLD Center-left-led alliance seals deal on new German govt

Center-left-led alliance seals deal on new German gov't

A center-left-led alliance of parties on Nov. 24 announced a deal to form Germany’s new government, with surging coronavirus infections posing an immediate crisis for the post-Angela Merkel cabinet to tackle.
ECONOMY Ankara, London to negotiate landmark free trade deal to include more sectors

Ankara, London to negotiate landmark free trade deal to include more sectors

While the trade ties between the U.K. and Turkey continue at full speed, the landmark free trade agreement is planned to be renegotiated to include more sectors in the next two years.

SPORTS Istanbul derby sides move on to European stage

Istanbul derby sides move on to European stage

Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, which clashed in an Istanbul derby over the weekend, appear on the European stage again on Nov. 25 when the former hosts Marseille in Istanbul and the latter visits Olympiacos in the Europa League.