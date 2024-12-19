Lydian coins return home

ANKARA

A total of 1,055 coins, minted by the Lydians between the seventh and fifth centuries B.C., have been rescued from smugglers in Greece.

At Greece’s Kipi Border Gate, a search conducted by Greek authorities led to the discovery of the coins. After analyzing images provided by Greek officials, Turkish experts determined through examination that the entire collection of coins belonged to Türkiye.

Among the experts involved were Numismatist Ülkü Devecioğlu from the Ankara Museum of Anatolian Civilizations and Associate Professor Hüseyin Köker. Their analysis revealed that the silver coins included pieces minted by the Lydians, an Anatolian civilization credited with minting the first coins in history.

The collection also contains coins minted in Tarsus, Side, Aspendos and Soli-Pompeiopolis. The experts’ report emphasized that these coins are significant in revealing the pivotal role of Anatolia in Mediterranean trade and its importance as a key transit point in the region.

Following the identification, intensive and uninterrupted negotiations between Turkish and Greek authorities ensured the return of these Anatolian-origin coins. They were set to be officially handed over at a ceremony yesterday at the Numismatic Museum in Athens. Afterward, the coins will undergo necessary cleaning and restoration at the Istanbul Restoration and Conservation Center and Regional Laboratory. The collection will be displayed at the Istanbul Archaeology Museums.

Ministry officials shared exclusive details with daily Hürriyet regarding efforts to combat the smuggling of cultural heritage. “This restitution between Türkiye and Greece sends a strong message about the commitment to fighting such crimes. Enhanced communication between all units working to prevent cultural heritage smuggling in both countries will contribute to reducing such incidents in the region. With these latest restitutions, a total of 1,149 artifacts have been repatriated in 2024 alone, 8,953 since 2018 and 13,268 since 2002, returning to the lands where they were created.”