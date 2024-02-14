Luxury yacht to set sail from Fethiye, leaving 18 mln liras

MUĞLA

The "Flying Fox," acclaimed as the world's 14th largest yacht, which had anchored at the port of Fethiye in the Aegean province of Muğla, is getting ready to set sail today, leaving behind an estimated expenditure of 18 million Turkish Liras ($585,922).

Since last year, the vessel, stretching an impressive 136 meters, has graced the shores of the Aegean and the bay of Göcek with intermittent visits. In exchange for refueling of approximately 600,000 liters, the yacht is poised to leave a significant economic footprint in Türkiye, estimated at around 18 million liras during its departure scheduled for today from Fethiye.

Constructed in 2016, the yacht boasts a 12-meter swimming pool and two helicopter pads. Housing 11 VIP suites and 36 cabins. Despite some online publications dubbing “Flying Fox” as "Jeff Bezos' yacht," a statement from the renowned billionaire's company has refuted such claims, as it has done so in the past.

It has been revealed that "Flying Fox" is leased through a corporate intermediary for a hefty sum of approximately 3.5 million euros per week, roughly equating to 115.5 million liras.

Fethiye, nestled along the picturesque Turkish coastline, has long been a favored destination for affluent travelers seeking sun-soaked shores and exclusive experiences. The presence of mega yachts like "Flying Fox" not only injects substantial funds into the region but also elevates its status as a premier luxury destination.