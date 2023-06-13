Luxury villa occupancy surges ahead of Eid holiday

ANTALYA

The demand for luxury villas in the resort town of Kaş, a popular destination for isolated holidays during the pandemic, has surged, with the occupancy rate of approximately 6,000 villas reaching 70 percent just before the upcoming Eid al-Adha.

Kalkan neighborhood of Antalya district, known for attracting celebrities and businesspeople for their vacations, has become a hotspot for secluded getaways amid the ongoing coronavirus period. As holidaymakers paid substantial sums for “zero contact” holidays, luxury villa tourism has expanded to cater to a broader audience.

These villas, which serve as an alternative to five-star hotels, are priced based on factors such as their proximity to the sea, view, size and pool type. As interest in luxury villas soared leading up to Eid al-Adha, reservations quickly filled up.

Hüseyin Gencer, a regional manager of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB), emphasized the growing popularity of luxury villas among holidaymakers, stating that the sector has been growing by 10-20 percent annually.

With the Eid al-Adha holiday lasting for nine days, Gencer noted that it also marked the beginning of the holiday season, saying, “The number of reservations is higher than last year. Currently, occupancy stands at 70 percent, and we anticipate reaching full capacity in July.”

Gencer highlighted the preference of holidaymakers for online reservations and revealed that those who experience a season in a villa often plan to return for their next vacation. He also emphasized the advantages of making early bookings.

Due to high demand, prices tend to increase during the peak season, according to Gencer. He stated, “Holidaymakers can enjoy a 20 percent discount through early bookings. However, unfortunately, this opportunity is not available when reservations reach full capacity during the middle of the season.”

Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, is the second of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam (the other being Eid al-Fitr). Part of their meat is consumed by the family which offers the animal, while the rest of the meat is distributed to the poor and the needy. Sweets and gifts are given, and extended family members are typically visited and welcomed.

In the Islamic lunar calendar, Eid al-Adha falls on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah and lasts for four days. In the international (Gregorian) calendar, the dates vary from year to year, shifting approximately 11 days earlier each year. This year the holiday starts on June 28 and runs until July 1.