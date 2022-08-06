Lufthansa, union reach pay deal for ground staff

  • August 06 2022 07:00:00

Lufthansa, union reach pay deal for ground staff

BERLIN
Lufthansa, union reach pay deal for ground staff

Lufthansa and a union representing its ground staff in Germany reached a deal on Aug.4 to end a pay dispute, a week after a one-day strike that forced the airline to cancel more than 1,000 flights.

The deal between Lufthansa and the ver.di service workers’ union, covering some 20,000 staff in various ground operations, entails one-time payments of 200 euros ($203) each backdated to July 1.

It also foresees an increase in monthly basic salaries of 2.5 percent or at least 125 euros per employee, effective Jan. 1 and another 2.5 percent from July 1 next year.

The deal is valid for 18 months.

Lufthansa personnel chief Michael Niggemann said in a statement that ``in view of the still-high burdens from the pandemic and the uncertain economy, we stretched the salary increase over several steps and ensured longer-term security of planning with an 18-month duration.”

Ver.di chief negotiator Christine Behle said that the outcome would even mean an effective raise of up to 18.4 percent for employees at check-in, arguing that result compensates for high inflation and also means an increase in real wages.

The union had initially sought a 9.5 percent pay increase this year. The strike it staged last week added to recent travel turmoil in Europe. Lufthansa says that walkout cost it around 35 million euros.

Lufthansa still has to resolve a separate pay dispute with a union representing pilots. That union said Sunday that pilots had voted in favor of possible strike action, but that walkouts could still be avoided.

ECONOMY Lufthansa, union reach pay deal for ground staff

Lufthansa, union reach pay deal for ground staff
MOST POPULAR

  1. Incest: The last taboo in Turkish cinema and TV

    Incest: The last taboo in Turkish cinema and TV

  2. China official says talks impossible with ‘US holding knife’

    China official says talks impossible with ‘US holding knife’

  3. Composer Hania Rani at Zorlu PSM online

    Composer Hania Rani at Zorlu PSM online

  4. Facebook’s Meta takes on bond debt, in a first

    Facebook’s Meta takes on bond debt, in a first

  5. Craft distillers fear mezcal will become victim of own success

    Craft distillers fear mezcal will become victim of own success
Recommended
Facebook’s Meta takes on bond debt, in a first

Facebook’s Meta takes on bond debt, in a first
Borsa Istanbul visits companies

Borsa Istanbul visits companies
Türkiye targets to send Turksat 6A to space next year

Türkiye targets to send Turksat 6A to space next year
Top 500 IT firms’ revenues hit 214 billion liras

Top 500 IT firms’ revenues hit 214 billion liras
Construction materials exports may reach record high this year

Construction materials exports may reach record high this year
Musk making up excuses to breach deal: Twitter

Musk making up excuses to breach deal: Twitter
WORLD Long COVID symptoms ‘affect one in eight’

Long COVID symptoms ‘affect one in eight’

One in eight people who get coronavirus develop at least one symptom of long COVID, one of the most comprehensive studies on the condition to date has suggested.
ECONOMY Lufthansa, union reach pay deal for ground staff

Lufthansa, union reach pay deal for ground staff

Lufthansa and a union representing its ground staff in Germany reached a deal on Aug.4 to end a pay dispute, a week after a one-day strike that forced the airline to cancel more than 1,000 flights.
SPORTS Curtain raises in new Süper Lig season

Curtain raises in new Süper Lig season

Defending champions Trabzonspor will take on newcomer Istanbulspor in an away game on Aug. 5 in the opening game of the new Süper Lig season.