Lufthansa pilots strike as cabin crew call further stoppage

Lufthansa pilots strike as cabin crew call further stoppage

FRANKFURT
Lufthansa pilots strike as cabin crew call further stoppage

An empty baggage drop area of German airline Lufthansa is seen on April 13, 2026 at Munich's international airport, as hundreds of Lufthansa flights were cancelled in Germany as pilots kicked off a strike over pay and pensions, the latest walkout at the German aviation giant this year.(AFP)

As Lurfhansa pilots kicked off a two-day strike on April 13 over pay and pensions, cabin crew announced they were staging yet another stoppage later this week.

Cabin crew at Lufthansa also said on April 13 that they plan to hit the airline with their own further two-day strike tomorrow and April 16.

The cabin crew stoppage will affect "all Lufthansa group departures from Frankfurt and Munich airports", according to the UFO union.

The two airports are the major hubs for the German airline.

Departures from Lufthansa's Cityline subsidiaries at seven further airports are also part of the cabin crew strike call.

UFO cabin crew also walked out on April 10 at both Lufthansa and CityLine in a dispute over working conditions.

The union's top negotiator, Harry Jaeger, told AFP on April 10 that the strike forced the aviation giant to cancel about 90 percent of flights by those two brands.

Pilots at Lufthansa have also gone on strike multiple times this year as part of their disputes with the company.

The most recent strike by pilots took place in mid-March, which grounded about half of the airline's flights.

On Feb. 12 almost 800 Lufthansa flights were cancelled, affecting around 100,000 passengers, when pilots and cabin crew staged a strike in a pensions dispute.

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