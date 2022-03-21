Low tide reveals ruins of ancient port near Knidos

MUĞLA
The remains of an ancient port in the Aegean province of Muğla’s Datça district have come to light due to the receding water levels resulting from a low tide.

The ancient port, believed to be a part of the 2,600-year-old ancient city of Knidos, became visible following the decrease in the water level in the sea.

Storage areas, where the wine, olive oil and agricultural products were stored in ancient times, and boat docks can now be easily seen.

Small islets were also formed beyond the port, which is located in a narrow bay, due to the water withdrawal of up to 30 meters.

Necati Özacar, a 34-year-old local fisherman, stated that he came to the area where the waters receded to fish but was surprised when he saw the ruins.

“It was a very astonishing sight. Normally, there was seawater up to where we stand now,” he told a reporter while showing the traces of wetness on the sand.

The city of Knidos is considered a historical gem that annually draws thousands of tourists to the Datça district in Turkey’s southwest.

The ancient city has stood the test of time remarkably, with magnificent structures, a street lined with columns, an agora, ancient theaters and ports.

Founded by Greek settlers, Knidos became an important cultural and political center after the fifth century B.C. because of being a busy trading hub in the region.

The city was also famed for its association with Aphrodite and for its famous statue of the goddess, sculpted by Praxiteles of Athens.

