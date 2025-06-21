Low success rate in Türkiye’s law licensing exam sparks debate

Low success rate in Türkiye’s law licensing exam sparks debate

ISTANBUL
Low success rate in Türkiye’s law licensing exam sparks debate

Only 23 percent of law faculty graduates in Türkiye passed the national licensing exam required to enter legal professions this year, heightening concerns about the quality of legal education and the fairness of the exam itself.

The legal profession entrance exam, introduced last year, is mandatory for students who enrolled in law schools after Oct. 24, 2019. Those who fail the exam cannot practice law.

Out of 5,818 law graduates who took this year’s exam, just over one in five achieved the minimum score of 70 required to qualify as a judge, prosecutor, lawyer or notary.

The steep drop in the pass rate, down from 42 percent in the first edition of the exam, has drawn criticism from legal academics, who argue that the test fails to accurately measure professional readiness.

“I don’t believe the results reflect the true capabilities of the students,” said Professor Havva Karagöz, dean of the Law Faculty at MEF University in Istanbul. “Even as a law professor, I would likely fail this test. The questions don’t serve the purpose of assessing real legal knowledge.”

Speaking to the private broadcaster NTV, Karagöz noted that the exam focuses heavily on memorization of legal texts, rather than evaluating understanding or analytical thinking.

“A student needs to memorize legal provisions word for word to pass. That’s not how legal education should work,” she explained.

She also questioned the transparency of the exam’s design process, underscoring and questioning why law faculty members are not actively involved in drafting the questions.

Low scores have also reignited debate over the rapid growth of law schools across Türkiye, many of which face criticism for overcrowding and lack of academic resources.

The number of law faculties must be reduced and quality must take precedence over quantity, according to Karagöz.

“I also believe law programs should be extended to five years [from the current four years], but this exam cannot solve structural problems in legal education,” she pointed out.

success,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns deadly church attack in Damascus, pledges continued support to Syria

Türkiye condemns deadly church attack in Damascus, pledges continued support to Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns deadly church attack in Damascus, pledges continued support to Syria

    Türkiye condemns deadly church attack in Damascus, pledges continued support to Syria

  2. Trump mulls regime change in Iran

    Trump mulls regime change in Iran

  3. UN chief warns bombing of nuclear sites marks 'perilous turn'

    UN chief warns bombing of nuclear sites marks 'perilous turn'

  4. Countries that allow US to attack Iran will be 'legitimate target': Khamenei aide

    Countries that allow US to attack Iran will be 'legitimate target': Khamenei aide

  5. Suicide bomb attack on Syrian church kills at least 20

    Suicide bomb attack on Syrian church kills at least 20
Recommended
Türkiye condemns deadly church attack in Damascus, pledges continued support to Syria

Türkiye condemns deadly church attack in Damascus, pledges continued support to Syria
Özel says CHP readying policy promises for İmamoğlus bid

Özel says CHP readying policy promises for İmamoğlu's bid
Journalist Altaylı under probe on charges of threatening president

Journalist Altaylı under probe on charges of threatening president
Türkiye says alternative routes key amid Strait of Hormuz concerns

Türkiye says alternative routes key amid Strait of Hormuz concerns
Story of lost Lenin statue resurfaces following public display

Story of lost Lenin statue resurfaces following public display
Türkiye warns of global risk after US strikes Iran

Türkiye warns of global risk after US strikes Iran
Türkiye vows to champion Muslim world, global justice, slams Israel’s regional aggression

Türkiye vows to champion Muslim world, global justice, slams Israel’s regional aggression
WORLD Trump mulls regime change in Iran

Trump mulls regime change in Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump publicly mulled on June 22 the potential overthrow of the Iranian government, despite several of his administration officials earlier stressing that U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites did not have that goal.
ECONOMY Protesters slam war profiteering at French air fair

Protesters slam war profiteering at French air fair

Thousands marched on June 21 outside the Paris Air Show, calling for an end to war profiteering and Israel's offensive in Gaza in the latest demonstration to hit the event.

SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿