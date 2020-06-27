Low mortality rate related to timely measures, says health minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s success in containing the coronavirus at an earlier stage compared to other countries and the low mortality rates in the country are related to the timely measures taken by the government, the health minister said on June 26.

Fahrettin Koca joined a video conference organized by the US Chamber of Commerce, Turkey-US Business Council and Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey, a statement by the Health Ministry said.

Speaking at the event, Koca said the success of the states in fighting the pandemic cannot be explained with categories for countries, like developed/less developed, democratic/authoritarian, or liberal/statist.

He recalled that Turkey helped 135 countries, including the U.S., with health care supplies, including ventilators, medicines, testing kits, and personal protective equipment.

The pandemic hit a heavy blow on the global economy, Koca said, and urged for solidarity.

“Our strongest weapon against this threat will be solidarity in all areas. Joint action in vaccine and drug studies is important to find the treatment of the disease,” he said.

More than 60 officials and businesspeople attended the event.