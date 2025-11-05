Low-cost carrier AJet launches Ankara-Baghdad flights

ISTANBUL
Türkiye's low-cost air carrier AJet has launched flights between the Turkish and Iraqi capitals, the airline announced on Nov. 4.

AJet, a subsidiary of flag carrier Turkish Airlines, will operate Ankara-Baghdad flights three days a week – Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Following a ceremony on Nov. 3 in Ankara, a plane departed for Baghdad and was greeted with a water salute upon landing at the Baghdad International Airport after a two-hour and 35-minute flight.

Expanding the number of destinations it flies to from Ankara, AJet is extending its flight network from Europe to the Caucasus and from the Middle East to North Africa.

It operates flights to 35 destinations in 26 countries from the Turkish capital.

The company plans to add nine more countries and 10 more cities to its flight network by the end of 2026.

Meanwhile, AJet took delivery of its seventh brand-new Boeing 737-8 MAX, which landed at Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport on Nov. 4 following a 13-hour flight from Boeing’s production facility in Seattle.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, AJet CEO Kerem Sarp said the airline has added seven new-generation MAX aircraft since September and expects three more by the end of the year.

The fleet will be further strengthened with 37 additional MAX jets, 17 Airbus A321neos, and seven A320s, according to Sarp.

Sarp noted that the carrier’s fleet will reach 103 aircraft, of which 78 will be new-generation models, representing about three-quarters of the total in 2026.

