Louvre safeguarding Ukraine art treasures

Louvre safeguarding Ukraine art treasures

PARIS
Louvre safeguarding Ukraine art treasures

The Louvre in Paris is hosting 16 works of art, including 1,500-year-old Byzantine icons, from a museum in Kiev in order to protect them from the war, it said yesterday.

"Since the start of the war, like other museums, we have been concerned to see how we can support our Ukrainian colleagues. In the autumn, faced with the intensity of the conflict, we decided to carry out this rescue," Louvre president Laurence des Cars told AFP.

"It's not much in a sea of sadness and desolation, but it's a symbol," she added.

She said the Louvre was particularly concerned by the risk of theft and illicit trafficking of artworks and relics if they had stayed in Ukraine.

Among the works being safeguarded by the Louvre are five Byzantine icons from the Bohdan and Varvara Khanenko Museum, Ukraine's national arts institution, which will be exhibited in Paris from June 14 to Nov. 6.

Four of the icons are from Saint Catherine's Monastery in Egypt and date from the 6th and 7th centuries, and the fifth is from late 13th or early 14th century Constantinople.

Eleven other works, "among the most emblematic and most fragile" from the Ukrainian collection, will be housed in the Louvre's reserves "until the situation improves," Des Cars said.

She welcomed a Ukrainian delegation, including the head of the Khanenko museum, in October when UN cultural body UNESCO declared 240 sites in their country had been damaged by the war.

Earlier that month, a rocket landed near the Khanenko Museum, blowing out the windows.

Most of its works have been moved into the museum's storage, but are at risk from temperature variations caused by power cuts.

The operation to rescue the 16 selected works was supported by the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas.

treasures,

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan calls for intensified dialogue with EU

Erdoğan calls for intensified dialogue with EU
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan calls for intensified dialogue with EU

    Erdoğan calls for intensified dialogue with EU

  2. Türkiye urges Sweden for concrete steps on NATO bid

    Türkiye urges Sweden for concrete steps on NATO bid

  3. 37 Chinese warplanes cross into Taiwan's defence zone

    37 Chinese warplanes cross into Taiwan's defence zone

  4. Canada wildfires shroud New York in apocalyptic haze

    Canada wildfires shroud New York in apocalyptic haze

  5. Pence bids to topple Trump as Republican 2024 frontrunner

    Pence bids to topple Trump as Republican 2024 frontrunner
Recommended
Turkish wines awarded medals in competiton

Turkish wines awarded medals in competiton
Prince Harry laments ‘press invasion’ in court appearance

Prince Harry laments ‘press invasion’ in court appearance
Worlds best restaurant to reopen as museum

'World's best restaurant' to reopen as museum
Francoise Gilot, the woman who dumped Picasso

Francoise Gilot, the woman who dumped Picasso
Dua Lipa wins dismissal of copyright case

Dua Lipa wins dismissal of copyright case
Worlds oldest-known burial site found in S Africa

World's oldest-known burial site found in S Africa
WORLD 37 Chinese warplanes cross into Taiwans defence zone

37 Chinese warplanes cross into Taiwan's defence zone

More than 30 Chinese warplanes entered Taiwan's air defence zone over the course of about six hours, the island's defence ministry said Thursday, a sharp ramp-up in single-day incursions by China's military.

ECONOMY Chinas exports fall 7.5 pct in May

China's exports fall 7.5 pct in May

China's exports fell in May for the first time since February, data showed yesterday, breaking a two-month growth streak as a post-Covid rebound faded and adding to speculation that officials will unveil fresh stimulus measures.

SPORTS UEFA announces eatery guide for Istanbul

UEFA announces eatery guide for Istanbul

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has prepared a recommendation list of 53 luxury restaurants in Istanbul for football fans coming to Türkiye to watch the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter at Atatürk Olympic Stadium on June 10.