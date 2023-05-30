‘Lost Tulip’ blooms once again in its homeland

BARTIN

The “Lost Tulip,” which became extinct in Anatolia in 1896, has bloomed again in the northern province of Bartın’s Amasra district, its homeland, offering a mesmerizing site to look at with its beautiful red and orange tones.

After a German gardener first collected it in Amasra in 1892, he sent the tulip to Europe and introduced it to the scientific world under the name “Tulipa sprengeri.”

It was recorded that the plant’s existence in Anatolia ended in 1896.

The photo of the mysterious plant, which continued to exist as an ornamental plant in a small number of private gardens in Europe, had become the cover of the prominent book “List of Plants of Türkiye.”

The project “Lost Tulip Returns from Foreign Land to Home” yielded results.

The lost tulip bulbs and seeds, which were brought to a botanical Garden in Istanbul and then to Amasya, were planted in a garden in the Merzifon. The bulbs bloomed two flowers two years ago. This year, the number of blooming flowers has reached nine. The new goal is to spread this special species throughout the province.

“Our tulip is no longer lost as 125 years later, it bloomed in its nest, in its homeland. It had gone to Europe. But it returned to our country. I am very grateful to those who made this happen,” said Kadir Acar from the Turkish Foundation for Combating Soil Erosion, for Reforestation and the Protection of Natural Habitats (TEMA).

Acar added that they aim to raise the number of these tulips to 90 next year.