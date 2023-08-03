Long-established local paper shut down

Long-established local paper shut down

ADANA
Long-established local paper shut down

Yeni Adana, one of the country's oldest and prominent newspaper running for over a century and established just before the Turkish War of Independence, has ended its operations.

Yeni Adana newspaper, one of the oldest local newspapers in Adana, was founded by Ahmet Remzi Yüreğir and Mehmet Avni Doğan, a reserve officer from the Central Anatolian province of Yozgat, and started publishing on Dec. 25, 1918, right after the occupation of the city by the French.

After three issues, the newspaper was shut down under pressure from the French forces. However, the founders did not give in to the pressure and brought the newspaper back to publication five days later.

The centuries-old newspaper has now stopped operating, with its last edition on July 31.

Published daily for the last 105 years, the newspaper ended its publishing life with the headline "An era ends."

Speaking to local media, Oya Yüreğir, the granddaughter of co-founder Ahmet Remzi Yüreğir, noted that their family has been trying to keep the newspaper afloat but that they had been facing a difficult time lately and decided to cease its publication.

“We have decided to close the newspaper as a family. After my grandfather, my father ran the business for years. We are two sisters. This place was like my father's third child. So much so that my sister and I were jealous of this newspaper. We had taken over the business due to my father's recent health problems,” Yüreğir said, noting that Yeni Adana was established to organize the residents of Adana to get rid of the French occupation just before the start of the War of Independence.

ARTS & LIFE Judge dismiss case against ‘Rust’ armorer

Judge dismiss case against ‘Rust’ armorer
LATEST NEWS

  1. Judge dismiss case against ‘Rust’ armorer

    Judge dismiss case against ‘Rust’ armorer

  2. Türkiye bans olive oil exports for three months

    Türkiye bans olive oil exports for three months

  3. Less power, lower emissions: Improving AC technology

    Less power, lower emissions: Improving AC technology

  4. Some 22 Pomeranian dogs seized on border gate

    Some 22 Pomeranian dogs seized on border gate

  5. Hotels 'gravely affected' by rise of short-term rentals: Expert

    Hotels 'gravely affected' by rise of short-term rentals: Expert
Recommended
Several natural areas registered as ‘strictly protected’

Several natural areas registered as ‘strictly protected’
Municipality to promote tropical fruit production

Municipality to promote tropical fruit production
Excavation alleged to be ‘treasure hunt’

Excavation alleged to be ‘treasure hunt’
Portion of touristic island to be sold by tender

Portion of touristic island to be sold by tender
Swimmers flock to Nemrut Crater Lake amid festival

Swimmers flock to Nemrut Crater Lake amid festival
New studies to shed light on underground structures in Zerzevan Castle

New studies to shed light on underground structures in Zerzevan Castle
WORLD Iran to shut down for 2 days over high temperatures

Iran to shut down for 2 days over high temperatures

Iran announced a nationwide two-day holiday because of increasing temperatures, state media reported Tuesday.

ECONOMY Türkiye bans olive oil exports for three months

Türkiye bans olive oil exports for three months

The shortage of olive oil production in Mediterranean countries has negatively affected domestic prices, prompting the Turkish Trade Ministry to introduce additional measures, including the suspension of olive oil exports until November, to prevent a price increase in the domestic market.
SPORTS Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Terence Crawford punished Errol Spence on the way to a ninth-round technical knockout to claim the undisputed welterweight world title in Las Vegas on July 29.