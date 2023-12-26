London police arrest men after Banksy installation removed

London police arrest men after Banksy installation removed

LONDON
London police arrest men after Banksy installation removed

Police in London said on Dec. 24 that officers had arrested a second man on suspicion of theft and criminal damage, after a Banksy artwork was removed from a south London street corner within hours of appearing.

A man in his 20s arrested on Dec. 23 over the incident the previous day has been released on bail until a date in mid-March pending further inquiries, the British capital's Metropolitan Police Service added.

The Banksy installation, a traffic stop sign covered with three aircraft resembling military drones, emerged at an intersection in the Peckham neighborhood on Dec. 22 morning.

Less than an hour after the elusive street artist confirmed it was his latest work, posting a photo of it on social media, witnesses filmed it being removed by a man with bolt cutters, with the help of another man.

Images and video posted on social media showed one of the pair running off with the sign under his arm.

By Saturday evening, Metropolitan Police said a man had been arrested, with news of the second apprehension following Sunday.

The police asked anyone who witnessed the removal or "who may have information about the incident or the whereabouts of the sign" to call police.

Meanwhile in a statement Friday, councilor Jasmine Ali, deputy leader of Southwark Council, hit out at the unauthorized removal.

"It should not have been removed and we'd like it back so everyone in the community can enjoy Banksy's brilliant work," she said. "We have reported the removal of our sign to the police to help get it back."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel intensifying Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

Israel 'intensifying' Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel 'intensifying' Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

    Israel 'intensifying' Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

  2. 'Harrowing': WHO decries deadly strike on Gaza refugee camp

    'Harrowing': WHO decries deadly strike on Gaza refugee camp

  3. US strikes sites used by Iran-backed forces in Iraq

    US strikes sites used by Iran-backed forces in Iraq

  4. Ukraine destroys Russian fleet ship: air force

    Ukraine destroys Russian fleet ship: air force

  5. İnönü remembered on 50th anniversary of his passing

    İnönü remembered on 50th anniversary of his passing
Recommended
‘Aquaman’ sequel drifts to first on the weekend before Christmas

‘Aquaman’ sequel drifts to first on the weekend before Christmas
Çatalhöyük source of inspiration for artists

Çatalhöyük source of inspiration for artists
Tapestry factory still weaving after 300 years

Tapestry factory still weaving after 300 years
German archaeologist’s photo archive delivered to Türkiye

German archaeologist’s photo archive delivered to Türkiye
CSO performs concert in memory of İsmet İnönü

CSO performs concert in memory of İsmet İnönü
Fantasy fair featuring Dali, Basquiat returns to life

Fantasy fair featuring Dali, Basquiat returns to life
WORLD Israel intensifying Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

Israel 'intensifying' Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

srael on Monday said it was "intensifying the fighting" against Hamas in Gaza, where relentless strikes across the Palestinian territory exacerbated the dire conditions for civilians in the war's 12th week.
ECONOMY SMEs are largest employers, shows survey

SMEs are largest employers, shows survey

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) accounted for nearly 71 percent of employment in Türkiye in 2022, according to the numbers from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.