Local man turns wood into models of Aegean city’s historical spots

  • December 08 2020 07:00:00

MUĞLA
A 70-year-old local man in the Aegean province of Muğla turns wooden objects into models of historical buildings in his nine-square-meter carpenter workshop.

Retired after working as a carpenter for 55 years in the city, Ali İlhan has set up a workshop on a busy street in Menteşe district.

With the idea of contributing to the promotion of Muğla, İlhan has been deputing his time in the workshop to create various wooden souvenirs such as models of symbolic and centuries-old historical buildings.

By turning the wood pieces, which he bought from the carpenters, into works of art, İlhan has made the models of the buildings such as Arasta Fountain, Kuzulu Gate and Clock Tower, the historical symbols that silhouette the city.

The works exhibited in the workshop also attract the attention of local and foreign tourists.

“Since I have been in business life for years, I couldn’t stay idle. I wanted to both spend time and make and exhibit the culture, art and historical works of Muğla. I have no financial expectations from this,” İlhan said, noting that he has been working since he was 12 years old.

Stating that he first made three models of fountains in one-to-one similarity, İlhan said that he later produced two models of the Kuzulu Gate, which is one of the significant symbols of Muğla province.

“The size of the fountain in the historical Arasta Bazaar is 3 meters 60 centimeters. The design of the 36-centimeter-high model took me 15 days. I made the model of our fountain in 89 days by using 531 pieces,” İlhan said, stressing that the patterns and embroideries made on the eaves of the fountain reflect the Muğla culture.

He also said that the tourists who saw the fountain models take photographs of them and get intrigued to visit the Arasta Bazaar to see the original.

The next goal of the retired carpenter, who stated that he would endeavor to make models of cultural and historical artifacts belonging to Muğla, is to make models of the city’s historic houses and mosques.

