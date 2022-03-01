Local man turns home into ‘Star Wars Museum’

EDİRNE
A 46-year-old local man from the northwestern province of Edirne has turned his property into a museum dedicated to Star Wars, with many artifacts, toys and products affiliated to the world-renowned motion-picture series he collected in nearly three decades.

“I was only 15 when I developed a love for Star Wars,” Cihat Uygun, an e-commerce entrepreneur, told Demirören News Agency.

Spending nearly all his money on buying Star Wars products, he said he reached a collection of 500 precious goods.

“Star Wars was a legend during my young days and still is among today’s young generation. I am keeping my love for Star Wars alive by not killing the child inside me,” he said.

When asked about the most exceptional product he owned, he quickly replied, “I have a spaceship!”

Uygun has around 1 million followers on his social media accounts, where he shares his devotion to Star Wars.

