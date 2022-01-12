Local jab Turkovac as effective as Sinovac: Experts

  • January 12 2022 15:06:00

Local jab Turkovac as effective as Sinovac: Experts

ISTANBUL
Local jab Turkovac as effective as Sinovac: Experts

Phase three studies have shown that Turkovac, the locally developed inactivated vaccine against COVID-19, is “at least as effective as” the Chinese company Sinovac’s jab, experts have said.

Turkey at the end of December 2021 rolled out the homegrown jab after local authorities gave their approval for emergency use.

The country launched its vaccination program in January last year with Sinovac’s jab and later added the mRNA shot developed by Pfizer/BioNTech to its inoculation drive.

“The two vaccines have the same side effects. Turkovac is as safe as Sinonac’s CoronaVac,” said Prof. Dr. Mine Durusu Tanrıöver from the Hacettepe University Vaccine Institute in a press conference in Ankara on Jan. 12.

The purpose of the study was to test the effectiveness of two doses of Turkovac and two doses of CoronaVac vaccines administered against COVID-19 on the volunteers aged between 18 and 55, Tanrıöver explained.

Half of the volunteers were given the Turkovac and another half received the CoronoVac shots 28 days apart, she said.

“The study included the results collected from the volunteers who took part in the tests between June 22 and Dec. 27, 2021. A total 2,444 people were given both vaccines under the study. Excluding those who did not follow the protocols, the efficacy tests were conducted on 1,182 volunteers.”

The follow-up period for Turkovac was 108 days in the phase three trials whereas it was 43 days for the Sinovac vaccine, Tanrıöver added.

Among those 1,008 volunteers who were part of the efficacy tests, 69 people tested positive for COVID-19.

“Twenty-three of them were those that were given Turkovac. The positive care rate was 4.55 percent for Turkovac and 8.96 percent for CoronaVac. Based on this, the locally developed vaccine is 49 percent more effective than CoronaVac,” she said.

omicron,

TURKEY Erdoğan pledges to reap fruits of new economic model in summer

Erdoğan pledges to reap fruits of new economic model in summer
MOST POPULAR

  1. ‘World’s most ridiculous building’ to be demolished

    ‘World’s most ridiculous building’ to be demolished

  2. Experts strongly urge people to stick to anti-virus rules

    Experts strongly urge people to stick to anti-virus rules

  3. Man names baby boy after Viking king ‘Ragnar’

    Man names baby boy after Viking king ‘Ragnar’

  4. Current account gap at $2.68 in November

    Current account gap at $2.68 in November

  5. Cases climb to record high, hospitals brace for wave of patients

    Cases climb to record high, hospitals brace for wave of patients
Recommended
Erdoğan pledges to reap fruits of new economic model in summer

Erdoğan pledges to reap fruits of new economic model in summer
İYİ Party calls for cooperation on women, youth issues

İYİ Party calls for cooperation on women, youth issues
Cases climb to record high, hospitals brace for wave of patients

Cases climb to record high, hospitals brace for wave of patients
Man names baby boy after Viking king ‘Ragnar’

Man names baby boy after Viking king ‘Ragnar’
‘World’s most ridiculous building’ to be demolished

‘World’s most ridiculous building’ to be demolished
3 mln women downloaded KADES emergency support app

3 mln women downloaded KADES emergency support app
WORLD US shoppers find some groceries scarce due to virus, weather

US shoppers find some groceries scarce due to virus, weather

Benjamin Whitely headed to a Safeway supermarket in Washington D.C. on Jan. 11 to grab some items for dinner. But he was disappointed to find the vegetable bins barren and a sparse selection of turkey, chicken and milk.
ECONOMY Energy sector acquisitions skyrocketed last year: PwC

Energy sector acquisitions skyrocketed last year: PwC

The total volume of acquisition and mergers in the Turkish energy sector reached $2.8 billion in 2021, up 155 percent year on year, according to a report released by PwC Turkey yesterday.
SPORTS Djokovic admits ’errors’ in urgent fight to avoid deportation

Djokovic admits ’errors’ in urgent fight to avoid deportation

Novak Djokovic on Jan. 12 admitted "errors" in his travel papers and in his behavior after a claimed coronavirus infection as he battled to stay in Australia and fight for a record 21st Grand Slam.