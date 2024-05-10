Livestock breeders face shortage of shepherds

Livestock breeders face shortage of shepherds

ISTANBUL
Livestock breeders face shortage of shepherds

Livestock breeders across Türkiye are grappling with a shortage of shepherds, exacerbating concerns within the already-strained livestock sector.

Despite offering monthly salaries ranging from 35,000 to 60,000 Turkish Liras ($1,090-$1,860), plus expenses, advertisements for shepherds remain unanswered, prompting breeders to seek solutions in hiring foreign shepherds.

Doğan Gülcü, residing in Erzurum, shared his fruitless account of searching for a shepherd to herd his 500 sheep.

Gülcü said that breeders have had difficulty in finding shepherds, especially in the last few years, “Livestock breeding has come to an end. Although we pay high salaries, we have difficulty in finding a shepherd,” he complained.

“People probably don't prefer shepherding because they don't think shepherding is worthy of them. People I know are willing to wash dishes six days a week for minimum wage, but they don't want to be a shepherd.”

In turn, some breeders have turned to foreign shepherds who are often illegal immigrants.

In a case in the southern city of Hakkari, five breeders brought shepherds from neighboring Iran’s Urmia, only to face hefty fines and deportation of the workers for lacking proper work permits and insurance.

Mehmet Salih Alaca, one of the affected breeders said, “We cannot find a shepherd. So, we brought shepherds from the villages of Urmia, but we were fined 170,000 liras each. The shepherds were also fined 8,000 liras each and then deported,” he said.

Ibrahim Çiftçi, a breeder in the eastern city Erzincan, voiced frustration at the lack of local interest in shepherding roles, “People employ foreign shepherds, but we are not in favor of that. We want our own people to work.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliamentary head urges X to open office in Türkiye

Parliamentary head urges X to open office in Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliamentary head urges X to open office in Türkiye

    Parliamentary head urges X to open office in Türkiye

  2. Fidan holds talks with UAE president on Gaza

    Fidan holds talks with UAE president on Gaza

  3. More than 100,000 people have fled Gaza's Rafah

    More than 100,000 people have fled Gaza's Rafah

  4. Erdoğan sees political 'softening' as chance for new constitution

    Erdoğan sees political 'softening' as chance for new constitution

  5. Pandemic agreement talks near end with deal elusive

    Pandemic agreement talks near end with deal elusive
Recommended
Three senior cops suspended amid organized crime probe

Three senior cops suspended amid organized crime probe
Competition watchdog fines French high schools in Istanbul

Competition watchdog fines French high schools in Istanbul
Renowned singer released after drug op at house

Renowned singer released after drug op at house
German tourists lead Antalya’s tourism surge

German tourists lead Antalya’s tourism surge
Number of single mothers projected to reach 3 million: Study

Number of single mothers projected to reach 3 million: Study
Rise in tennis enthusiasm sweeps country

Rise in tennis enthusiasm sweeps country
WORLD More than 100,000 people have fled Gazas Rafah

More than 100,000 people have fled Gaza's Rafah

More than 100,000 people have fled Rafah in recent days, the United Nations said on May 10, with Israeli tanks encircling the eastern half of the southern Gaza city, under threat of a full-scale ground invasion.
ECONOMY Measures on public savings to be announced: Şimşek

Measures on public savings to be announced: Şimşek

A series of measures designed to boost public savings will be announced on May 13, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, without providing other details.
SPORTS Malaysian team pulls out of season opener after footballer acid attack

Malaysian team pulls out of season opener after footballer acid attack

One of Malaysia's top football clubs has pulled out of Friday's season-opening Charity Shield after a spate of assaults, including an acid attack, on players in the country.

﻿