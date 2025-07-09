Live broadcast of İmamoğlu trial needs parliament approval: Minister

Live broadcast of İmamoğlu trial needs parliament approval: Minister

ANKARA
Live broadcast of İmamoğlu trial needs parliament approval: Minister

The decision to broadcast live the corruption trials of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu on the state-run channel TRT lies with the Turkish parliament, the justice minister said on July 9.

İmamoğlu, from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), has been imprisoned since late March on charges of graft, along with several CHP mayors and senior officials.

His party rejects the charges, claiming the arrest is politically motivated as İmamoğlu is a strong presidential candidate.

In line with this, CHP leader Özgür Özel previously called for the trials to be televised on TRT so that the public could more transparently witness İmamoğlu’s innocence.

The CHP earlier announced that it prepared a parliamentary bill seeking to enable the live broadcast of İmamoğlu’s trial on TRT. According to current laws, such live broadcasting is not permissible. A legal amendment would be required for it to proceed.

“If there is a consensus on this issue and the relevant legislation is amended, the decision rests with the parliament,” Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç said.

“Regarding live broadcasts, it could be possible if an amendment is made to Article 183 of our Criminal Procedure Code,” the minister added.

During a July 8 address, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, a ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) ally, expressed his backing of the CHP’s call.

Most recently, on July 9, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also gave a green light to the live broadcasting of İmamoğlu’s corruption trials on the state channel.

“If Mr. Bahçeli has used such wording, it is a very good opinion, and hopefully, it will be beneficial,” Erdoğan said at his AKP’s group meeting.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() More than 3,000 people killed in Haiti violence so far this year: UN

More than 3,000 people killed in Haiti violence so far this year: UN
LATEST NEWS

  1. More than 3,000 people killed in Haiti violence so far this year: UN

    More than 3,000 people killed in Haiti violence so far this year: UN

  2. Police free 1,194 in global trafficking raids: Europol

    Police free 1,194 in global trafficking raids: Europol

  3. US State Department is laying off more than 1,300 staffers

    US State Department is laying off more than 1,300 staffers

  4. Rubio has 'positive' meeting with Chinese foreign minister

    Rubio has 'positive' meeting with Chinese foreign minister

  5. Israeli strike on Gaza clinic marks new depth in humanitarian collapse

    Israeli strike on Gaza clinic marks new depth in humanitarian collapse
Recommended
Turkish politics welcome PKK’s move as historic turning point

Turkish politics welcome PKK’s move as historic turning point
Bosnia commemorates Srebrenica genocide as Türkiye shows support

Bosnia commemorates Srebrenica genocide as Türkiye shows support
Türkiyes competition body imposes $8.9 mln fine on Google

Türkiye's competition body imposes $8.9 mln fine on Google
CHP protests arrest of Adana mayor in crowded rally

CHP protests arrest of Adana mayor in crowded rally
Nature enthusiasts ‘walk’ through islands in rare event

Nature enthusiasts ‘walk’ through islands in rare event
Expats flock to Turkish borders as summer holiday season peaks

Expats flock to Turkish borders as summer holiday season peaks
Parliament speaker Kurtulmuş outlines path for terror-free Türkiye

Parliament speaker Kurtulmuş outlines path for 'terror-free Türkiye'
WORLD More than 3,000 people killed in Haiti violence so far this year: UN

More than 3,000 people killed in Haiti violence so far this year: UN

More than 3,000 people have died amid escalating gang violence in Haiti since the beginning of the year, the United Nations said Friday.
ECONOMY Treasury raises 1.5 billion euro via Euro-denominated bond issue

Treasury raises 1.5 billion euro via Euro-denominated bond issue

The Treasury has announced the result of its six-year Euro-denominated issue for which it mandated BNP Paribas, Citibank, ING Bank and Standard Chartered earlier this week.  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿