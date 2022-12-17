Little girl spends day with animals, likened to Heidi

Little girl spends day with animals, likened to Heidi

SİVAS
Little girl spends day with animals, likened to Heidi

A 5-year-old girl in the Central Anatolian province of Sivas has been likened to a famous children’s fiction character Heidi, as she picks up bees with bare hands, rides a horse and milks animals, filling the hearts of those who see her with awe.

Hira Nur, who lives in the village of Sofular in the Hafik district, surprises people with her closeness to animals despite her young age and daily routine.

After her father, Fatih Yıldırım, a livestock farmer, started to keep a calf that was born prematurely at home so that it would not die, Hira Nur fell in love with the animal, which she named “Benekli” (Spotted), and became friends with it.

Spending most of the day with her calf, she also started to feed many animals such as chickens, bees, horses, dogs and cats during this time.

The little girl, who can also milk animals, is compared to the cartoon character Heidi with her lifestyle. Hira Nur, who rides a horse and approaches the bees without wearing a protective suit, draws attention with her courage.

“Animal love started with Benekli for me. I have cats, chickens, birds, bees, dog and horse. I’m not afraid of them at all,” the 5-year-old said.

“She loves animals and cares for them. She comes with her mother when she goes to milk the cow, and with me when I go to the barn,” her father said. “She got used to getting into the bees as she came with me all the time. She did not hesitate or get afraid, she encouraged herself.”

“Then she started to take care of the bees with me. We look after our bees without masks and gloves together,” he added.

Heidi is a work of children’s fiction published in 1881 by Swiss author Johanna Spyri. It is a novel about the events in the life of a 5-year-old girl in her paternal grandfather’s care in the Swiss Alps.

Heidi is one of the best-selling books ever written and is among the best-known works of Swiss literature.

Turkish,

WORLD Hundreds of fish die as huge Berlin aquarium bursts

Hundreds of fish die as huge Berlin aquarium bursts
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

    Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

  2. Two arrested in child abuse case

    Two arrested in child abuse case
Recommended
One dead in rain-hit İzmir

One dead in rain-hit İzmir
Prosecutors demand up to 4 years in dog abuse case

Prosecutors demand up to 4 years in dog abuse case
Students plant cotton in school garden

Students plant cotton in school garden
Villagers from country’s south send Christmas wreaths to Europe

Villagers from country’s south send Christmas wreaths to Europe
Meteorologists warn of torrential rain in Antalya

Meteorologists warn of torrential rain in Antalya
Earthquake rattles Çanakkale province

Earthquake rattles Çanakkale province
WORLD Hundreds of fish die as huge Berlin aquarium bursts

Hundreds of fish die as huge Berlin aquarium bursts

A giant aquarium burst in Berlin on Dec. 16, sending a "tsunami" of water and 1,500 tropical fish gushing into a hotel lobby and spewing debris onto a nearby street.It remains unclear what caused the 14-metre (46-foot) high, cylindrical AquaDom aquarium to explode at around 5:50 am (0450 GMT), police said.
ECONOMY Google rivals join forces in online maps

Google rivals join forces in online maps

Google rivals have unveiled a project to make freely available data sets for map features to be built into online offerings.
SPORTS Eczacıbaşı ‘best women volleyball team in world’

Eczacıbaşı ‘best women volleyball team in world’

With a total of 4,938 points earned from sports successes in previous years, Turkish Eczacıbaşı Dynavit has topped this year’s list of “Best Women’s Volleyball Team in the World.”