Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty

VILNIUS

Lithuanian lawmakers voted yesterday to quit a treaty banning anti-personnel mines, as the Baltic NATO member seeks to reinforce its security in the face of Russian aggression in Ukraine.

The EU member and other countries in the region have ramped up defense spending and training since Moscow's troops invaded Ukraine in 2022, voicing fears that Russia could target them next.

"It is official: Lithuania is withdrawing from the Ottawa Convention, a move that was approved by the @LRSeimas (parliament) today. The withdrawal will take effect in six months," the Defense Ministry said on X.

The ministry posted a link to a statement from March in which the three Baltic countries, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, and Poland announced their plans to renounce the treaty.

"In light of this unstable security environment marked by Russia's aggression and its ongoing threat to the Euro-Atlantic community, it is essential to evaluate all measures to strengthen our deterrence and defense capabilities," the statement said.

Latvian lawmakers were the first to vote to quit the treaty last month.

Finland also announced in April that it planned to withdraw from the treaty.

More than 160 countries and territories are signatories to the Ottawa Convention, including Ukraine but not the United States or Russia.

The treaty bans signatories from acquiring, producing, stockpiling or using anti-personnel mines, which are designed to be buried or hidden on the ground.