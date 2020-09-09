List of films is out to compete at 57th Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival

ISTANBUL

The line-up has been announced for the National Film Competition of the 57th Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival, chaired by the Mayor of Antalya Muhittin Böcek, will commence on Oct. 3 in the southern province of Antalya for which a total of 47 feature films, 206 short films and 46 documentary film submissions were received.

The 12 films shortlisted to compete in the National Feature Film Competition were chosen by a pre-selection committee consisting of film critics Sevin Okyay, Mehmet Açar, and Ahmet Gürata, who is also the festival advisor apart from academic and film critic.

The selection line-up is as follows:

Fikret Reyhan’s “Fractured” (Çatlak), Tankut Kılınç’s “Dersaadet Apartment” (Dersaadet Apartmanı), Nesimi Yitik’s “It’s All About Peace and Harmony” (Dirlik Düzenlik), Derviş Zaim’s “Flashdrive” (Flaşbellek), Orçun Benli’s “Weasel” (Gelincik), Erdem Tepegöz’s “In the Shadows” (Gölgeler İçinde), Azra Deniz Okyay’s “Ghosts” (Hayaletler), Tunç Şahin’s “Two Types of People” (İnsanlar İkiye Ayrılır), Atalay Taşdiken’s “Red Snow”(Kar Kırmızı), Barış Gördağ and Yasin Çetin’s “Fragrance” (Koku), Ferit Karol’s “Penny Bank” (Kumbara) and Reis Çelik’s “Food for a Funeral” (Ölü Ekmeği).

This year, a new eligibility criterion was introduced to the National Feature Film Competition requiring Turkish premiere status. As a consequence, all films selected for competition will screen for the first time in Turkey to audiences in Antalya. Additionally, nine of the shortlisted titles will have their world premiere at the Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival.

Films selected for the National Feature Film Competition will compete in 16 categories, including for the Best Film Award, the Avni Tolunay Special Jury Prize and Behlül Dal Best First Feature Award.

The Cahide Sonku Award, introduced last year to raise the profile of women working in the film industry, will again be awarded to a female filmmaker for one of the competition films either in front of or behind the camera.

All awards will be presented at the closing and awards ceremony on Oct. 10.

Also, a pre-selection committee has drawn up the names of the titles shortlisted for the National Short Film and National Documentary Film Competitions. Some 12 films were selected out of the 206 submissions received for this year’s National Short Film Competition.