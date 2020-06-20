Limited curfew imposed due to high school entrance exam

ISTANBUL

Turkey has set restrictions on going out today, between 9.30 a.m. and 3 p.m due to high school entrance exam.

Turkey will impose a limited curfew next week as well, due to university entrance exams.

The lockdown will also be in effect on June 27 between 9.30 a.m. and 3 p.m and on June 28 between 9.30 a.m. and 6.30 p.m. according to an Interior Ministry statement released on June 18.

People taking the exam as well as relatives dropping off the students are exempt.

Municipalities have taken necessary measures to prevent disruption in public transportation, with more service offered as needed.

Bakeries, markets, grocery stores, and butchers are open.

Workplaces that carry out activities related to the production, transportation and sales of medicines, medical devices, medical masks, and disinfectants are also open along with animal shelters, hotels, fuel stations, logistics companies and intercity public transports.

Eight graders are taking the High School Transition System (LGS) exam on June 20 and the Higher Education Institutions Examination (YKS) for university entrance will be held in three sessions on June 27 and June 28.



The first curfew in Turkey was declared April 11-12 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and was followed by subsequent ones in the recent weeks.



However, the government recently ended the lockdown as part of its normalization program.