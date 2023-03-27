Lights off on Earth Hour to commemorate climate crisis and quake victims

ISTANBUL
In this year’s Earth Hour event on March 25, where people in more than 190 countries turn off their lights for one hour every year to draw attention to the climate crisis, the lights were turned off to commemorate quake victims.

The Swiss-based World Wildlife Fund’s (WWF) Earth Hour, which was launched in 2007 to raise awareness about the climate crisis and has gradually spread over the years, made millions of people from 190 countries, including Türkiye, turn off the lights for an hour at 8:30 p.m. this year to commemorate those who lost their lives in the earthquake disaster.

Within the scope of the event, the lights were turned off at the Blue Mosque, the Greek Patriarchate and the Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex between 8:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. to raise awareness.

The Earth Hour is a symbolic event that brings people together to show collective support for the planet and it is held every year on the last Saturday of March.

In the statement made by WWF Türkiye on their website, everyone was called to commemorate the quake victims and to mobilize for “green recovery.”

It was said in the statement that this year’s Earth Hour is for a future in harmony with nature, starting with the quake-hit regions.

Galatasaray Sports Club also shared a statement on their official social media account about the event saying that this year’s event was held in remembrance of the losses in the earthquakes, to raise awareness about protecting nature and combating the climate crisis.

Noting that Türkiye’s approach to disasters such as earthquakes, forest fires, floods and landslides has generally focused on post-disaster efforts, thus resulting in loss of life, property and nature, WWF is calling for a “Green Recovery” mobilization to rebuild quake-affected regions in a disaster-resilient manner.

